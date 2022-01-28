Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 495 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 495 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 5057 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 27th Jan
New Positives Cases: 5057
Of which 0-18 years: 667
In quarantine: 2932
Local contacts: 2125
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 110
2. Balasore: 202
3. Bargarh: 85
4. Bhadrak: 91
5. Balangir: 133
6. Boudh: 44
7. Cuttack: 495
8. Deogarh: 51
9. Dhenkanal: 69
10. Gajapati: 68
11. Ganjam: 60
12. Jagatsinghpur: 125
13. Jajpur: 128
14. Jharsuguda: 50
15. Kalahandi: 140
16. Kandhamal: 84
17. Kendrapada: 34
18. Keonjhar: 49
19. Khurda: 1111
20. Koraput: 76
21. Malkangiri: 58
22. Mayurbhanj: 135
23. Nawarangpur: 136
24. Nayagarh: 217
25. Nuapada: 190
26. Puri: 94
27. Rayagada: 85
28. Sambalpur: 179
29. Sonepur: 104
30. Sundargarh: 429
31. State Pool: 225
New recoveries: 11157
Cumulative tested: 27443759
Positive: 1236226
Recovered: 1163396
Active cases: 64217