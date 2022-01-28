Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 495 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 495 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 5057 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 27th Jan

New Positives Cases: 5057

Of which 0-18 years: 667

In quarantine: 2932

Local contacts: 2125

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 110

2. Balasore: 202

3. Bargarh: 85

4. Bhadrak: 91

5. Balangir: 133

6. Boudh: 44

7. Cuttack: 495

8. Deogarh: 51

9. Dhenkanal: 69

10. Gajapati: 68

11. Ganjam: 60

12. Jagatsinghpur: 125

13. Jajpur: 128

14. Jharsuguda: 50

15. Kalahandi: 140

16. Kandhamal: 84

17. Kendrapada: 34

18. Keonjhar: 49

19. Khurda: 1111

20. Koraput: 76

21. Malkangiri: 58

22. Mayurbhanj: 135

23. Nawarangpur: 136

24. Nayagarh: 217

25. Nuapada: 190

26. Puri: 94

27. Rayagada: 85

28. Sambalpur: 179

29. Sonepur: 104

30. Sundargarh: 429

31. State Pool: 225

New recoveries: 11157

Cumulative tested: 27443759

Positive: 1236226

Recovered: 1163396

Active cases: 64217