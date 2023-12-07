Second Bilasuni Mahotsava Becomes a Massive Success

Cuttack: Second Bilasuni Mahotsava was held at picturesque village Bilasuni in Block Niali of Cuttack District with much pomp, splendour and fanfare. The Three days long Sports, Spiritual cum Cultural Carnival was witnessed by a mammoth crowd of Ten Thousand local residents. Hosted by Social Development Council, Bilasuni (SDCB), an offshoot Organisation of Voluntary Empowerment Development Association (VEDA), the Mega Event was a massive success. SDCB has been actively engaged in the overall enhancement of quality in education, health care, sports, culture and religious activities in Bilasuni under the active stewardship of its President Dr Badri Narayan Mahapatra. Unusual interest, unexpected excitement and unprecedented enthusiasm were marked among the hosts residents of Bilasuni and Guests participants during this year’s ceremony.

The main highlight of the second edition of Bilasuni Mahotsava was the two days long Sanskruti Sansad consisting of religious discourse delivered by eminent spiritual Preacher Pandit Kashinath Mishra. On First and Second Day Evening, Shri Mishra’s insightful deliberations on the miraculous aspects of Malika

and finest nuances of Srimad Bhagabat made audiences spell bound and elevated them to the realm of devotional ecstasy. Pandit Shri Mishra was accompanied on stage by the Chief Priest of Mahalakshmi Temple in Puri Laxmidhar Khuntia. The Sanskruti Sansad also featured a Soul Soothing Bhajan Samaroha. Renowned Devotional singers Subas Das, Anusuya Nath, Rabindra Mohapatra and Sailabhama Mohapatra enthralled the audiences with their scintillating presentations.

The major attraction of the second Bilasuni Mahotsava was the Mahadev Mahapatra Memorial Inter District Football Tournament among Eight Front ranking teams. While the winner of the Cup was Bolangir, Debgarh team became the Runners-up. The other participating teams were Cuttack, Khordha, Kendrapada, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur and Sundergarh. At the outset of the Mahotsava Shree Shree Gopaljew one day long Football Tournament was held among eight local Football teams. Chief Guest Former Sports Minister Suresh Kumar Routray, presented the trophies to winner team Bilasuni and runners up team Adaspur. Other Guests present during the occasion were former zilla parishad Member Mamata Bhoi and Head Mistress of Gopaljew Government High School Charulata Behera. President of Gopabandhu Evergreen Youth Council Bishnu Charan Dalua read out the secretary report.

Attending the closing session of the Bilasuni Mahotsava as Chief Guest Minister of State for Sports, Youth Affairs, IT, Electronics and Home Tusharkanti Behera lauded the noble efforts of SDCB, in organising such a Grand Festival at Village level to promote Sports Culture among rural youths.While welcoming the proposal put up by Chief Organiser Badri Mahapatra to construct a Mini Stadium in Bilasuni, Shri Behera assured all possible help at Government level. Local MP Dr Rajashree Mallick, MLA Dr Pramod Kumar Mallick and Joint Secretary of Sports Department Shailendra Jena extended their wholehearted support to materialise the proposed project. Guest of Honour on the second day Veteran Film Maker and M.P. Prashanta Nanda complimented VEDA for its series of pioneering endeavours to make Bilasuni an ideal and smart village. In her speech Director of Sovaniya Andolan Dr Arundhati Debi observed that cultural Fairs like Bilasuni Mahotsava play a vital role in spreading the message of unity, goodwill and brotherhood among the local population. Presiding over the Meetings in all three days, Chief host Dr Badri Mahapatra sought everybody’s sincere support and hearty cooperation to transform Bilasuni into an inclusive grown self sufficient Model Village. Gracing the much sought after Festival other distinguished guests like Former Finance Minister Panchanan Kanungo, State Information Commissioner Susanta Kumar Mohanty, Founder of Kharghar Jagannath Temple Dr Bhagwan Harihar Panda, President of India Chapter of World Odisha Society Dr Bipin Bihari Mishra, President of WHRPO Dr Abhinna Kumar Hota, Chairman of Niali Umesh Chandra Behera, Sarpanch of Bilasuni Sabita Nanda pledged their firm commitment to extend all possible support to empower and elevate the villagers of Bilasuni. The invited Guests released the colourful Souvenir of second Bilasuni Mahotsava edited by noted litterateur Sukanti Rout.

The High point of the Second Bilasuni Mahotsava was the spectacular cultural extravaganza presented by superstars of Ollywood during the closing evening. The Czars and Czarinas of Cine World who mesmerised the audiences with their power packed performances include Famous singer Anindita Das, Melody King Abhijit Majumdar, noted vocalist Anil Mishra and Ollywood heartthrob Dipak Barik. Chakradhar Raj and Lalatendu Sahoo conducted the stage presentations in all three days with elan and aplomb.

Bilasuni Sammans were conferred on prominent personalities for their exemplary contributions during the occasion. Veteran Film Maker Prashanta Nanda was awarded for his lifetime contribution to Odia Cinema. Additional Chief Secretary of Odisha Satyabrata Sahu and Chief Administrator of Puri Temple Ranjan Kumar Das were chosen for Bilasuni Sammans for their accomplishment as excellent administrators. Other Awardees include Dr. Bijay Jena, Dr Bipin Bihari Mishra, Kulamani Biswal, Kamal Kumar, Khirod Kumar Jena, Jitendra Nayak, Ravi Mohapatra, Pravash Pradhan, Dr Abhinna Kumar Hota, Krupanidhi Biswal, Sukanti Rout, Pushpanjali Barik, Prativa Panda, Anushree Dash, Dr Bhisma Rath, Ananta Charan Khatei, Meena Kumari Pradhan, Sabyasachi Mishra, Dr Bhagwan Harihar Panda, Anil Mishra, Dr Surendranath Mohapatra, Banshidhar Jena, Dr Satyabrata Mohapatra, Dr Purnendu Behera, Lambodar Rout, Maheswar Mohanty, Luvleen Mohapatra and Ramesh Barik.

Some other distinguished persons were also felicitated for their meritorious services. They include Brad Mishra, Ghanashyam Biswal, Pramod Routray, Saswati Pati, Gyanananda Sahoo, Kartika Sarangi, Madanmohan Jena, Muralidhar Jena, Ranjan Pradhan and Sukanta Biswal.

The ace organising team of Bilasuni who were responsible for the massive success of three days long supersonic show include Upendra Mohanty, Prakash Mohanty, Pradipta Nanda, Sampad Mohanty, Swadhin Mohanty, Niranjan Ray, Kartika Chandra Sarangi, Madan Mohan Jena, Bishnu Charan Dalua, Chakradhar Raj, Lalatendu Sahoo and Manbhanjan Behera.