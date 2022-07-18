AIIMS Bhubaneswar Celebrates 10th Institute Foundation Day

Bhubaneswar : AIIMS Bhubaneswar has become one of the top most trusted health institutions in Eastern India. It will be the Center of excellence in the world. In the first decade of its illustrious journey the National institute has achieved many milestones and is expecting a glorious future also. Be it patient care, research or other social welfare activities, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has earned many accolades and is able to win the hearts of people of Odisha as well as from the neighbouring states, said distinguished guests & dignitaries attending the 10th Institution Foundation Day ceremony on 15th July.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest AIIMS Jodhpur Director Prof. Sanjeev Misra congratulated AIIMS Bhubaneswar for its successful completion of the first decade. Prof. Misra stressed upon collaboration of technology for digital innovation in healthcare services, medical education, and research.

Addressing the gathering AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director (Designate) Prof. Ashutosh Biswas emphasized on better team work to run the organization. He will leave no stone unturned to make AIIMS as a world-class healthcare facility, said Dr. Biswas.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director Prof. Mukesh Tripathi speaking on the occasion informed that much awaited Renal transplant surgery at AIIMS Bhubaneswar is going to start from August. The National institute has already received the required permission from the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) of the state government to start the procedure. Soon, AIIMS Bhubaneswar is also going to have a dedicated burn and plastic ward, new trauma and emergency area and dharmasala building, added Dr. Tripathi.

Among others Dean (Academic) Dr. Debasish Hota, Medical Superintendent Dr. Sachidananda Mohanty, Dean Research Dr. Binod Kumar Patro, Dean Examination Dr. Manoj Kumar Mohanty spoke over various achievements and future perspective of the National institute. At the outset of the programme dignitaries paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister and founder of AIIMS Bhubaneswar Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Registrar with all the faculty members, staff and students graced the occasion.

It may be noted here that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Bhubaneswar on 15th July 2003 and the institute started functioning in 2012. Hospital was inaugurated in 2014. AIIMS Bhubaneswar is the second AIIMS in the country and the only AIIMS whose foundation stone was laid by Vajpayee. As per recent data, AIIMS Bhubaneswar is witnessing around 4500 patient footfalls per day for consultation.