Glenmark Aquatic Foundation and KISS partner to promote swimming

Bhubaneswar: Glenmark Aquatic Foundation, a CSR activity of Glenmark
Pharmaceuticals Limited, and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences
(KISS) have announced a 12-year partnership to promote the full
spectrum of swimming from grassroots development to competitive
swimming KISS- Bhubaneswar, in the state of Odisha.
This partnership will provide students from KISS and KIIT the
opportunity to learn swimming and pursue it as a competitive sport.
Ian Els, an experienced South African coach, will be leading the
programme will follow the principles of globally accepted long-term
athlete development (LTAD) to produce international swimmers for
Odisha and India.
Aquatic sports has the maximum number of medals at the Olympics. India
has strong potential to excel in this sport and to achieve this, we
need a programme with a long-term vision and a framework for success.
The partnership between KISS and GAF is an initiative to realise
India’s swimming ambitions.
Under this partnership, Glenmark Aquatic Foundation (GAF) will provide
training for swimmers at KISS & KIIT, and in addition, will train swim
coaches in LTAD principles and serve as a skill development program
for aspiring coaches. To begin with, GAF will engage 10 former
swimmers (5 boys and 5 girls) of KISS to be trained as swim coaches.
Glenn Saldanha, Founder, Glenmark Aquatic Foundation, said, “This is a
unique partnership and a first in Indian swimming. This is the first
grassroots initiative for GAF and shows the way forward for us.
Universities and schools are the breeding grounds for elite athletes
across the world and this partnership will use best practises to train
the swimmers. The infrastructure for sport here is world-class and we
are delighted and honoured to be given the opportunity to work with
KISS and KIIT which are exceptional initiatives undertaken by Prof.
Samanta
Commenting on the partnership, Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder, Kalinga
Institute of Social Sciences said, “KISS has always attached great
importance to sports and the Odisha Government has been very
supportive about promoting sports. Our athletes have won laurels in
international competitions in other sports and we want the same to
happen in swimming. We believe, with our partnership with GAF, KISS
and Odisha will produce world-class swimmers.”
Among others, Chairman & Managing Director, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
Ltd. & Founder Glenmark Aquatics Foundation Glenn Saldanha; Founder of
Glenmark Aquatics Foundation Neha Saldanha, President, Swimming
Federation of India R N Jayprakash; Vice President Kamlesh Nanavati;
Secretary General Monal Choksi were present on the occasion.