Glenmark Aquatic Foundation and KISS partner to promote swimming

Bhubaneswar: Glenmark Aquatic Foundation, a CSR activity of Glenmark

Pharmaceuticals Limited, and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences

(KISS) have announced a 12-year partnership to promote the full

spectrum of swimming from grassroots development to competitive

swimming KISS- Bhubaneswar, in the state of Odisha.

This partnership will provide students from KISS and KIIT the

opportunity to learn swimming and pursue it as a competitive sport.

Ian Els, an experienced South African coach, will be leading the

programme will follow the principles of globally accepted long-term

athlete development (LTAD) to produce international swimmers for

Odisha and India.

Aquatic sports has the maximum number of medals at the Olympics. India

has strong potential to excel in this sport and to achieve this, we

need a programme with a long-term vision and a framework for success.

The partnership between KISS and GAF is an initiative to realise

India’s swimming ambitions.

Under this partnership, Glenmark Aquatic Foundation (GAF) will provide

training for swimmers at KISS & KIIT, and in addition, will train swim

coaches in LTAD principles and serve as a skill development program

for aspiring coaches. To begin with, GAF will engage 10 former

swimmers (5 boys and 5 girls) of KISS to be trained as swim coaches.

Glenn Saldanha, Founder, Glenmark Aquatic Foundation, said, “This is a

unique partnership and a first in Indian swimming. This is the first

grassroots initiative for GAF and shows the way forward for us.

Universities and schools are the breeding grounds for elite athletes

across the world and this partnership will use best practises to train

the swimmers. The infrastructure for sport here is world-class and we

are delighted and honoured to be given the opportunity to work with

KISS and KIIT which are exceptional initiatives undertaken by Prof.

Samanta

Commenting on the partnership, Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder, Kalinga

Institute of Social Sciences said, “KISS has always attached great

importance to sports and the Odisha Government has been very

supportive about promoting sports. Our athletes have won laurels in

international competitions in other sports and we want the same to

happen in swimming. We believe, with our partnership with GAF, KISS

and Odisha will produce world-class swimmers.”

Among others, Chairman & Managing Director, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Ltd. & Founder Glenmark Aquatics Foundation Glenn Saldanha; Founder of

Glenmark Aquatics Foundation Neha Saldanha, President, Swimming

Federation of India R N Jayprakash; Vice President Kamlesh Nanavati;

Secretary General Monal Choksi were present on the occasion.