Ahmedabad’s Sardar Patel Complex Touted as Potential Venue for India’s 2036 Olympic Bid, Announces Home Minister Amit Shah

In a recent address at the inauguration of the Sansad Khel Pratiyogita, a sports event in Gandhinagar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah voiced his optimism about India hosting the 2036 Olympics at the state-of-the-art Sardar Patel complex in Ahmedabad. Shah’s statement comes in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s prior commitment to submit a bid to bring the prestigious global event to the nation during an event in Mumbai last October.

The Sardar Patel complex, situated in close proximity to the iconic Narendra Modi cricket stadium, is set to become a focal point for India’s bid to host the Olympics. Emphasizing the government’s dedication to creating top-notch sports infrastructure, Shah highlighted the involvement of leading firms in Gujarat entrusted with the task of developing world-class facilities essential for hosting such a grand-scale international sporting event.

Prime Minister Modi’s directive urging all Members of Parliament to actively promote sports within their respective constituencies resonated in Shah’s address. Stressing the importance of sports development across the nation, the Home Minister encouraged MPs to champion sports initiatives and foster a culture of athleticism within their areas.

The ambitious bid to host the Olympics in 2036 reflects India’s aspiration to position itself as a global sports destination while showcasing its commitment to fostering sports excellence and infrastructure development. With the Sardar Patel complex poised to be a potential venue, the nation gears up to put forth a compelling case to secure the prestigious opportunity to host the esteemed sporting extravaganza.