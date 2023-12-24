Chairman of 5T & Nabin Odisha, Kartik Pandian visited Satyabadi & reviewed progress of first phase construction work of Odia University

Satyabadi: As per the direction of CM Naveen Patnaik, Chairman of 5T (Transformational Initiatives) & Nabin Odisha, Kartik Pandian visited Satyabadi & reviewed progress of first phase construction work of Odia University. The first phase work is being carried out over an area of 10.35 acres of land.

In the first phase, construction works are being carried out for a school of learning with a capacity of 200 students, one hostel block for male & one for female students with capacity for 32 students each, a scholar’s hostel for 16 scholars, library, cafeteria, an admin block and well developed ‘kunda’ (water body).

During visit, Shri Pandian inspected all the blocks, including progress on landscaping works and internal road works. He appreciated the architecture & construction work progress and instructed the authority to complete it by January 15.