Prabhas’ “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” Gathers Momentum, Nears Rs 300 Crore Mark Worldwide in Two Days

MUMBAI, December 24: The latest Prabhas-starrer, “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire,” continues its impressive run at the global box office, amassing a staggering Rs 295.7 crore within just two days of its release, as confirmed by the film’s creators on Sunday.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, renowned for his work on the acclaimed “KGF” series, and produced by Hombale Films, “Salaar” boasts an ensemble cast that includes the talented Prithviraj Sukumaran alongside Prabhas.

The makers took to the official social media platform for “Salaar” to divulge the latest box office collection, underscoring the film’s remarkable commercial success within a remarkably short timeframe.

Prabhas’ magnetic presence and Prashanth Neel’s directorial prowess seem to have struck a chord with audiences, propelling “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” towards the coveted Rs 300 crore milestone globally.

The film’s box office triumph emphasizes its widespread appeal and marks a testament to the collaborative efforts of the cast and crew, promising a rewarding cinematic experience for audiences worldwide.

As “Salaar” continues to captivate viewers, its escalating earnings signify the movie’s strong resonance with fans and its potential to further elevate the stature of Indian cinema on the global stage.