Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Advocates Increased Exports, Decreased Imports as Path to Patriotism and National Self-Reliance

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, highlighted a visionary approach centered on augmenting exports and curbing imports as the new embodiment of patriotism and “swadeshi” during his address at the ‘Sagar Manthan 2.0’ event in Panaji. Organized by the weekly magazine ‘Panchjanya’, the event served as a platform for Gadkari to underscore the significance of reducing India’s dependency on imported fuels like petrol and diesel.

Gadkari passionately emphasized that achieving self-reliance in energy, particularly eliminating the importation of petroleum-based products, represents a pivotal milestone for India’s sovereignty. He articulated that the country’s aspiration should be to attain a state where not a single drop of petrol or diesel is brought in from foreign sources, equating this feat to a newfound liberation for the nation.

In his address, the Minister underscored the interconnectedness between ceasing fuel imports and combating global terrorism. He asserted that until nations address their reliance on imported fuel, the struggle against terrorism worldwide remains intertwined. For Gadkari, halting the importation of petrol and diesel serves as a linchpin in the battle against terrorism.

Gadkari’s resolute commitment echoed a broader ethos of fostering self-reliance, promoting indigenous production, and strengthening the country’s economic independence. His vision aligns with the broader agenda of bolstering India’s exports while minimizing dependence on imports, marking a transformative stride towards securing the nation’s self-sufficiency and resilience.