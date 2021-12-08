Ahead of EORS-15, Myntra gives a big boost to Indian wear category with the launch of Meena Bazaar

Bengaluru : Myntra announces the launch of Meena Bazaar, a renowned Indian wear brand known for its sarees, lehengas, kurtis, shararas, and ghararas among other finely crafted designer Indian wear products, marking its first-ever partnership with an e-commerce platform in the country. Founded in 1970, Meena Bazaar originally began as a small store in Delhi, selling printed sarees, and has evolved today into a leading retail name recognized by Indians globally, serving shoppers in over 45 countries.

Meena Bazaar offers a world of ethnic fashion created for the Indian woman, capturing the essence of traditional Indian ethnic wear and infusing it with modern aesthetics, for women of all ages, with an emphasis on the age group of 28-50 years. The appreciation for traditional Indian attires crafted by the brand has been passed down from generations and continues to uphold its essence with a wide range of options at great prices for occasions such as weddings, festivals, formal events, or just for daily wear. Brides to be and bridesmaids can explore wedding wear for bridal trousseau, along with selections of exquisite lehengas and gowns. The brand also offers the best of designer wear in the segment. The brand’s ready-made suits, anarkalis, shararas, ghararas, kurtis, lehengas, and gowns are available from size Small (S), all the way to XXXL (3XL).

With 70 retail outlets across various parts of the country and serving customers for decades with the finest collections, Meena Bazaar has established itself firmly among patrons in the premium Indian wear segment. Starting with ~ 350 options to begin with, the brand will subsequently scale to ~700 options over the next two months on Myntra. The average price of the styles available on Myntra range from INR 2200 for Kurtis, to INR 18000 for Laacha/Lehengas. Sarees would be available at an average price of INR 7000. Through its unparalleled association with Myntra, Meena Bazaar seeks to target consumers in the age groups of 22-28 years, with increased demand from Gen-Z shoppers who are developing a penchant for exploring intricate and designer traditional ensembles.

Being one of India’s leading destinations for fashion and lifestyle, Myntra houses over 600 brands in the Indian wear category and is the go-to destination for fashion-forward consumers across the country to access a wide range of brands in the category. Indian wear on Myntra is currently witnessing promising growth, largely driven by fashion-conscious women consumers. During the upcoming edition of EORS, Myntra is slated to offer 1.5 lakh styles in the Indian wear category at sharp pricing to shoppers across the country, while offering Meena Bazaar the perfect launchpad to acquire new customers and engage with its thriving target audience of fashion-conscious consumers.

Speaking on the association of launching Meena Bazaar, Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra, said, “Myntra continues to be the destination of choice for leading brands to extend their offering to fashion-forward customers across the country. It is a privilege to onboard an iconic fashion brand such as Meena Bazaar that has served generations of shoppers, onto our platform. We believe this association will go a long way in creating a strong impression in the minds of shoppers about Myntra and its fashion proposition as we cater to the widest segment of audiences with an array of options to choose from across price points. Ethnic wear is a category with strong growth prospects and we are betting big on this category, especially ahead of our flagship biannual fashion event, EORS, slated to be held this month. We look forward to a meaningful association with Meena Bazaar.”

Added, Anu Manglani, Founder, Meena Bazaar, “An alliance with Myntra will be an opportunity for various customers to experience our brand who are currently unable to. Furthermore, customer convenience will be enhanced by avoiding the current pollution levels, travel time, and costs associated with shopping offline. From a product perspective, a number of products unavailable offline will be available on Myntra. We are extremely excited to start this journey and see a very bright future ahead.”