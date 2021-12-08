Make the mega campaign a success by getting cent percent vaccination : MP Chief Minister Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that again on December 8, under the Vaccination Maha Abhiyan, vaccination will be done at the designated centres in the state. Like the previous mega campaigns, this time also people should come forward for vaccination and make the mega campaign a success by getting cent percent vaccination. Vaccination is very important. We should all motivate each other for vaccination so that the people of the state can be completely safe from Covid.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Covid vaccine is the only effective way to prevent corona, the persons who are not getting the vaccine are putting themselves, their family members and the society at risk of corona disease. People should not only get themselves vaccinated but also motivate other people. The health staff, in coordination with the officers and employees of other departments, should ensure to achieve cent percent target in the Covid vaccination mega campaign.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has said that all the eligible citizens who are left out of the second dose of the vaccine should take advantage of the health protection cycle to protect against corona. The vaccination mega campaign is going on in the state. Vaccination facility will be available at the designated centres on Wednesday December 8 also. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has appealed to Crisis Management Committee, social organisations, Corona volunteers, religious leaders, public representatives and social workers to play an active role like last time to make the campaign a success. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that in order to save the people of the state from corona, it is our top priority to apply both the doses of vaccine to cent percent eligible population by the month of December.