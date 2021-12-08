Complete the works of the people with promptness and priority: MP Chief Minister Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that works related to public welfare should be completed promptly and on priority through Samadhan Online and CM Helpline. Continuous review should also be done at the district level for disposal of pending applications. Penal action will be taken against those guilty of delay in providing essential services to the public. Expressing displeasure at those responsible for the delay, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that action would continue against the government servants found guilty of delaying the implementation of schemes and providing money to the beneficiaries with delay.

After getting the cases resolved today under Samadhan Online, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said all the collectors should submit the details of the progress of the revenue rectification campaign on January 10. Resolve the pending cases related to the common people in the form of a campaign.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the tendency of closing the complaints received before redressal is unfair. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that no complaint should be closed without redressal. Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shri Manish Rastogi and concerned officers were present in Samadhan Online.

Cases presented today in Samadhan Online

In the cases of delay in disposal of the applications of the general public, which were placed before the Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, action was taken against those responsible along with the resolution process. On the application of Shri Rajaram of Dhar district to get the payment of gram crop purchased in the year 2018, the applicant was paid Rs 48 thousand 400 immediately. Action has been taken against three guilty in the case. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also directed to ensure payment of the crop sold to other farmers. Describing the delay in payment of the amount as a criminal act even after the allotment was available, he also directed for investigation against those guilty of late payment to the farmers. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed the Registrar Cooperative to investigate and submit a detailed report.

Shri Aryansh Mishra, a student of Jabalpur district mentioned the problem of not able to fill the form due to non declaration of the result of the first semester after the selection for B. Tech course in the academic session 2019-20 in Gyan Ganga Institute of Technology and Science, Jabalpur under Rajiv Gandhi Technological University he could not appear in the 5th semester examination. The problem was mentioned. After the matter came in the Samadhan Online, the process of submitting the student’s form was completed.

Necessary action was taken by the police on the application of Smt. Manju, the applicant of Indore district. Earlier, instructions were given to remove the guilty SDOP and TI for dereliction of responsibility in this case.

Not paying wages is a sin

In the case of non-payment of amount received under the scheme to Ramesh Laxman of Khargone district, even after completion of Kapildhara well construction, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that there should be no delay in payment of MGNREGA wages. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that not giving wages to labourers on time is a sin. The benefits to the citizens should not be affected due to technical errors. Along with the present case, a total of Rs 2 lakh 6 thousand 245 has been paid to the beneficiaries who were deprived of similar payments.

Sushri Mamta Bisen of Balaghat district has got the payment of marriage incentive from Madhya Pradesh Building Construction and Workers Board. In this case, the increment of Chief Executive Officer, Janpad Panchayat Waraseoni, who was guilty of delay, has been stopped. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that speedy action should be taken on the applications received in the Public Service Centre. The intention of implementing the Public Service Guarantee Act is that citizens should get services within a time-limit.

Engineers were guilty, left the responsibility of running the scheme to the village secretary

The applicant Shri Mathuralal Agrawal of Ashok Nagar district had complained about not getting the benefit of the Nal-jal Yojana of village Ravsar Khalsa. In this case, the responsibility of maintaining the scheme was left to the village secretary by the Public Health Engineering Department. Due to this water supply was being made in only two out of 12 mohallas of the village. Even after the fact of water source failure came to the fore, it was not resolved by the responsible engineers through necessary coordination. Considering this attitude of the engineers as irresponsible, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed for their suspension. In this case, clear instructions have been given not to take any action against the village secretary as the engineers held the village secretary responsible wrongly and the action taken against him was called unfair.

The complaint was lodged by the beneficiary of Narsinghpur district Shri Mohan Ahirwar about the non-payment of the amount under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the CM Helpline. In this case, the amount has now been paid to the beneficiary.

Shri Tarati Pal of Shivpuri district had complained about non-demarcation of land in the CM Helpline. Action was taken by the Revenue Department to suspend the guilty RI while getting the demarcation work done in this case. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also directed to take action against the guilty Pravachak and Tehsildar in-charge in the case.

There should be no delay in providing the amount to the farmers

Smt. Gulab Bai of Khandwa district had given an application for not getting the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, on which the amount was paid after taking action. Under Mukhya Mantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana, Patwari got information about doing physical verification of farmer on the ID of Sara App and the process of payment of amount was completed. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that about 78 lakh farmers are getting benefitted in the state through Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and Mukhya Mantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana. In this, the work of connecting all the eligible farmers should also be done promptly. This scheme is useful for small and marginal farmers. The payment of the amount received in this scheme means a lot to them. There should be no hindrance in the implementation of the plan.

A complaint was made by Shri Ramesh Lal Meghwal of Mandsaur district that the wife was not getting the benefit of Janani Suraksha Yojna. In the case, the Block Medical Officer was found guilty for the delay and instructions were given for suspension.

Those against whom action was taken

For the delay in work in Samadhan Online, the officers and employees against whom action was taken for suspension or to stop the increment are as follows.

District Officer Action taken Dhar 1- Clerk and Purchase Incharge 2- The then administrator 3- The then Assistant Administrator Discontinued from service, detained in jail. Departmental enquiry and pay incriment stopped. Departmental enquiry and pay incriment stopped.. Jabalpur Gyan Ganga College of Management Show cause notice Indore 1- SDOP 2- TI Removal instructions Removal instructions Balaghat 1-CO Janpad Panchayat, Waraseoni Karmakar Mandal 2-Branch Incharge, Karmakar Mandal 3-Computer Operator, Karmakar Mandal Disciplinary proceedings and pay incriment stopped.. Suspension Service terminated Ashok Nagar 1- Executive Engineer PH Engineering 2- Assistant Engineer PH Engineering Show cause notice Suspension Shivpuri 1- Revenue Inspector-in-Charge 2- The then Pravachak 3- The then Tehsildar Suspension Suspension Instructions for disciplinary action Khandwa 1- Patwari Departmental inquiry Mandsaur 1- Block Medical Officer 2- CMO Suspension Order to stop a pay increment

Congratulations to the best performing departments, districts and officers

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan congratulated the districts and departments doing excellent work in resolving the issues of the people. These include Chhindwara, Seoni, Rajgarh, Chhatarpur and Indore districts. The best performing departments include Social Justice and Disabled Welfare, Urban Development and Housing, Public Health Engineering, Commercial Taxes and Home Departments. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also congratulated the five best performing officers of various departments for seriously resolving the works of public welfare. These include Anand Singh Parihar Sub Inspector Home Department Chhatarpur, Shri Rupesh Khandelwal Junior Engineer Energy Department Ujjain, Shri Shalig Ram Mishra Chief Executive Officer Social Justice Department Sagar, Shri Ram Prasad Singh Sengar Assistant Engineer Public Health Engineering Sheopur and Shri Akash Bude Sub-Divisional Officer Public Works Rajgarh.