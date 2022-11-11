Agriculture fair and exhibition inaugurated in Morena, Madhya Pradesh in the presence of thousands of farmers

New Delhi : A 3-day mega agricultural fair and exhibition at Morena, organized by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh government and district administration, was inaugurated today by Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister and regional MP Shri Narendra Singh Tomar presided over the function. On this occasion, in the presence of thousands of farmers of Chambal-Gwalior region, 103 Amrit Sarovars were inaugurated, foundation stone laid of Mukhya Mantri Sanjeevani Kendras and ground breaking ceremony of various works for indoor and outdoor facilities at the stadium costing Rs 10 crore were performed. The visiting farmers took advantage of various training sessions throughout the day at the Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium. Several training sessions will also be held tomorrow and on 13th November. A large number of farmers from Morena, besides Sheopur, Gwalior, Bhind, Shivpuri, Datia and nearby areas participated in the mega event.
Shri Chouhan said that in addition to starting more irrigation schemes in this region, the MP Government has done the work of providing water, starting from Morena to the end of Bhind, by paving canals and through other projects. Accepting the request made by Shri Tomar during his visit to Bhopal, the Chief Minister said that the State Government is going to approve the Chantikheda Major Irrigation Project at a cost of Rs. 539 crore which will provide irrigation facility to 15300 ha fields spread across about 58 villages in Vijaypur of Sheopur district and Sabalgarh legislative assembly of Morena district. This project is proposed on the Kunwari river near village Chantikhedi. The Chief Minister said that apart from this, Tantoli, Bijrauli, Maheshwara, Rithala and Gudala step dams, Navalpura, Godawali and Barghna ponds and Baroda, Patalgarh, Parvati Dam, Moonjri, Sanghata, Baghelrani, Katekara, Harjanbasai, Rani Bringwa, Kanawar etc, the MP Government will leave no stone unturned on completing irrigation schemes so that the income of the farmers can increase. The aim of the government is to reduce the cost of farming along with increasing the production.
The Chief Minister said that the MP Government is working to provide loans to farmers at zero percent interest, which will reduce their cost. Shri Chouhan said that Prime Minister has declared and farmers are getting Rs.6,000 in 3 installments every year directly in their bank accounts under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi are being given, in which the state government, on its own behalf, is providing an extra Rs. 4,000 each. This is a big deal for small farmers. He said that at the initiative of the Central Government, now wheat will be procured at an MSP of Rs. 2,125 per quintal, for which he thanked the Prime Minister. Shri Chouhan also said that in the eventuality of crop failure as a result of natural calamity, farmers are being compensated under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. In MP, Rs. 7,618 crore has been disbursed into the bank accounts of farmers under this scheme. Overall, Rs. 2.12 lakh crore has been deposited in the accounts of 80 lakh farmers under various schemes, which is nothing short of a miracle.
In the function, Union Minister Shri Tomar said that Prime Minister Shri Modi wants villages to develop, agriculture becomes profitable and the living standard of farmers to improve. With this view, under the security cover of crop insurance, – PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, crores of farmers have been given Rs. 2.16 lakh crore directly into their bank accounts, short-term loans amounting to Rs 18 lakh crore extended through Kisan Credit Card (KCC) and many concrete steps like the Rs.1,00,000 crore Agri Fund have been taken under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Shri Modi affirms that if the village grows, the country will grow and if the financial condition of the farmers improves, then the economic condition of the entire country will improve. PM Shri Modi and CM Shri Chouhan are working with dedication in the country and the state respectively towards this effort, which is benefiting everyone. Appreciating the Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, Shri Tomar said that he has steered Madhya Pradesh out of the category of BIMARU states and has taken it forward on the path of development. Today, the Central and State governments are working together for the development of the state, of which this agricultural fair-exhibition is an illustration.
Many public representatives including Member of Parliament, Shri Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar were present on the occasion.