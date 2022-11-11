Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India has launched a nation-wide campaign for promotion of Digital Life Certificate for Central Government pensioners

New Delhi : The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India has launched a nation-wide campaign for promotion of Digital Life Certificate through Face Authentication for Central Government pensioners. All registered Pensioners Associations, Pension Disbursing Banks, Ministries of Government of India and CGHS Centres had been requested to promote the Digital Life Certificate/Face Authentication Technique for giving Life Certificate by organizing special camps for ‘Ease of Living’ of pensioners. In that series, a Central Government team led by Shri Ruchir Mittal, Director, Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare visited Srinagar where this campaign was organized on 10th November, 2022 for Central Government pensioners in collaboration with SBI in State Bank of India, Srinagar Main Branch, Residency road.

Large number of pensioners visited the campaign site. These pensioners were guided by the Department officials how to download the Face Authentication Jeevan Pramaan App in their mobile phones and give Life Certificate from their phones. The Life Certificate is generated within 60 seconds and a link sent on the mobile phone from where the same can be downloaded. This is a milestone leap into the Digital world taken by the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare, Government of India. The Director explained that earlier to submit Life Certificate in physical form the aged pensioners had to queue up for hours outside banks. Now, the same has been made possible at the click of a button from the comfort of their home.

DoPPW team also visited CGHS wellness center, Srinagar where pensioners were informed about DLC through Face Authentication and helped in submitting their life certificate. On 11th November, DoPPW team visited SBI Tangmarg branch in Baramulla district and informed bank officers and pensioners on how to use Face Authentication apps for submission of life certificate. The Face Authentication Technology was launched in November, 2021 by Dr. Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State (PP) of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. A campaign for promotion the same is to be conducted nation-wide.