ADP collaborates with Cyberabad Police to raise security; Installs over 32 CCTV cameras in the city

Hyderabad : Taking a step towards ensuring the safety of the city, ADP India collaborated with the Cyberabad Police Department to install 83 CCTV cameras at the Nanakaramguda area in Hyderabad.

32 surveillance cameras were installed and made live in phase 2 on March 28, 2023. In the first phase, 51 CCTV cameras were installed back in 2021 to show ADP’s solidarity with the police force that was on the frontline of protecting local communities during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The launch activity witnessed Ms. K Shilpavalli, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, Mr. Raghunandan Rao, ACP Madhapur Division, and Mr. G. Suresh, Circle Inspector, Gachibowli and other police officials. On behalf of ADP India, Mr. Vijay Vemulapalli, General Manager and Managing Director, ADP India, Dr. Vipul Singh, Senior Vice President & Head of HR, Communications, CSR, ADP India, and other senior leaders were present at the ceremony.

The installation is aimed at assisting them to keep a close watch and real-time tracking of the movement in the streets and increase the safety quotient. These CCTVs will cover the Nanakaramguda area in the city and will be spread through a stretch of more than 5 kilometers.

Speaking at the occasion, Ms. K. Shilpavalli said, “The installation of 51 cameras back in 2021 and these 32 cameras now will significantly help in keeping a close, constant watch on the communities in and around Nanakramguda area, thereby helping us reduce crime and optimally use our resources to maintain law and order. Hyderabad continues to be one of the safest cities and one of the reasons is this kind of strong community initiatives and support provided by big organizations like ADP Pvt. Ltd. The organization had supported us with CCTV cameras in the prime locality of Rajbhavan Road some years ago followed by these 83 cameras. On behalf of the Hyderabad Policy Department, I would like to thank ADP for taking up such initiatives and implementing them promptly time after time.”

Sharing his views on the initiative, Mr. Vijay Vemulapalli said, “The legacy of ADP is amplified with a strong inclination towards utmost responsibility for the communities that we live and work in. All of these are close to our hearts, especially in Hyderabad, where we have taken up multiple initiatives like youth empowerment programs, education to the less privileged communities, support to special children, contributions to shelter homes that have been taking care of socially, emotionally, and physically abused children and adults, plantation drives, special donations to PM Cares Fund, improvement of renowned hospitals like Nilofer, and much more. It’s worth mentioning that our associates continue to play a significant role in the success of these programs, and such support and inspirations keeps us encouraged to contribute more to our society through initiatives like this CCTV camera installations and many more in the future.”

On the occasion, Dr. Vipul Singh commented that “ADP is a responsible corporate citizen and every initiative we take up as a part of our Social Responsibility program, Tarang, is to ensure that we can help authorities provide the local communities a safe and healthy livelihood. We are delighted to provide this extended support to the Police department in its objective to set new benchmarks in enforcing safety, law, and order in Hyderabad. Social responsibility is deeply ingrained in ADP’s philosophy and with this continued commitment through CCTV installation in collaboration with the government authorities, we have inched a little closer to our objective.”

Over the 13 years, ADP has served the local communities through its employee-driven and leadership-led community, women empowerment, environment, and education & employability initiatives like the MIDAS model school programs, plantation drives, Youth Development Centers, hiring girl engineering students through one of the NGOs that it supports, support to multiple shelter homes, academic and skills training workshops volunteered by ADP’s associates, support to specially-abled children and more that positively impact thousands of lives and families in Hyderabad and Pune.