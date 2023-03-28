‘IIM Sambalpur Completes Placements With 147% Rise In Highest Salary with Gender Diverse Class of 48% Females

Sambalpur: IIM Sambalpur, established by the Government of India in 2015 with a unique vision to be an Institute of par excellence in nurturing responsible leaders with an entrepreneurial mindset, has been achieving 100% placements ever since its inception and has pioneered in introducing flipped classroom as learning pedagogy in its well-equipped digital and smart classrooms. IIM Sambalpur has concluded 100% final placements successfully for its MBA (2021-2023) batch with the highest package of Rs 64.61 LPA (Domestic) and Rs 64.15 LPA (International). The average salary is Rs 16.64 LPA and the Median salary is Rs 16 LPA for MBA batch 2021-2023. However, the average salary for female students is Rs 18.25 LPA. The average for the top 10% of the batch is Rs. 31.69 LPA. The prominent recruiters are: Microsoft, Vedanta, Tolaram, Amul, Adani, EY, Accenture, Cognizant, Deloitte, and Amazon etc.

On successful completion of placement of MBA (2021-23) despite global economic slowdown, Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, expressed his gratitude towards government of India’s progressive policy and Industry’s belief in the calibre of students and the Institute’s unique academic culture and core values, i.e., Innovation, Integrity, and Inclusiveness. Overall, the outstanding placements of the 2021-23 MBA batch at IIM Sambalpur demonstrate the Institute’s commitment to providing students with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in their chosen careers.

More than 130 recruiters participated in the recruitment process at the institute, with 75 new recruiters making offers across various domains. The MBA batch size also increased from 156 last year to 167 students this year.

The last six years’ placement trends at IIM Sambalpur are:

Placement year Average Placement (Rs. in lakhs) Highest Placement (Rs. in lakhs) Placement 2023 16.64 64.61 Placement 2022 13.26 26.19 Placement 2021 11.21 21.00 Placement 2020 11.62 18.92 Placement 2019 11.33 58.00 Placement 2018 10.55 60.74 Placement 2017 9.15 13.80

Female students have excelled, with an average salary of Rs 18.25 LPA. The largest batch size of the outgoing cohort participated in the placement, with Sales & Marketing emerging as the most popular sector, attracting over 27% of the batch, followed by General Management with 21%.

Placements Domain

The students were offered prominent roles in Finance, HR, and Operations domains. The positions offered include Management Consultant, Functional Consultant, Product Manager, Seniors Analyst, Research & Advisory, Business Analyst, Team Lead, Sr Consultant, Senior Analyst, Product Management, Credit Manager, Digital Marketing Manager, Project Manager, Sr. RM, Key Account Management, Inventory Planner, among others.

Top recruiters

This year’s placement season witnessed participation from over 130 recruiters, with an increase of 44% in first-time recruiters aiming to find the best talent available on campus. The top recruiters include Microsoft, Tolaram, Adani, Vedanta, Micron, Aditya Birla, Jindal Group, Amul, GMR group, AM/NS India, Tresvista, Amazon, Accenture, Cognizant, ICICI, Bosch, Bluestone, Deloitte, EY, PwC, Gartner, Lowe’s, Fullerton, Kansai Nerolac, Akzo Nobel, Crisil, Capgemini, Tata Power and many more.