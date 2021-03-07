Administration of Lord Lingaraj Temple decided to raise the Mahadeep at the temple at 10 pm

Bhubaneswar: The administration of Lord Lingaraj Temple has decided to raise the Mahadeep at the temple at 10 pm on the Mahashivaratri day scheduled on March 11. The other rituals at the shrine are to be observed according to the tradition.

A meeting was called to finalise the preparation for a smooth conduct of rituals with strict adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines. The emphasis was laid on making arrangement for lakhs of devotees who might turn to offer puja and have darshan of Lord Lingaraj in the evening.

The devotees would not be allowed to sit together on the temple complex for lighting diyas (lamps).

Arrangement would be made for smooth exit of the devotees from the temple in the evening.