France Ambassador, Emmanuel Lenain visits Kalinga Stadium

Bhubaneswar: Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain was happy to see the world-class sports infrastructure at the Kalinga Stadium here on Friday.

After unveiling the country’s first Indo-French dual degree Master’s programme in Sports Industry Management of the Xavier Emylon Business School (XEBS) at XIMB, Lenain visited the Kalinga Stadium. He was accompanied by Consul General of France in Kolkata Virgine Corteval.

Odisha Special Secretary, Sports and Youth Services R Vineel Krishna shared the unique initiatives in the State in the sports sector.

At the Hockey HPC, the Ambassador interacted with trainee cadets and took to the stick to play a few shots of hockey with them. HPC Project Director Rajiv Seth, gave an over view of the thriving Hockey ecosystem in Odisha. At the ABTP Sports Science Centre, he had a virtual interaction with Olympian gold medalist Abhinav Bindra and was demonstrated the bio mechanical assessment and rehabilitation facilities by the centre’s head Pradeep Pillay