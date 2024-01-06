Aditya-L1 Solar Mission Marks Milestone in Indian Space Endeavors, PM Modi Commends Scientists’ Tireless Efforts

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today expressed joy as India’s first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reached it destination.

Calling the feat a testament to the dedication of our scientists, he said we will continue to pursue new frontiers of science for the benefit of humanity.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“India creates yet another landmark. India’s first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches its destination. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions. I join the nation in applauding this extraordinary feat. We will continue to pursue new frontiers of science for the benefit of humanity.”