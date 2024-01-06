Aditya-L1 Solar Mission Marks Milestone in Indian Space Endeavors, PM Modi Commends Scientists’ Tireless Efforts

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today expressed joy as India’s first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reached it destination.
Calling the feat a testament to the dedication of our scientists, he said we will continue to pursue new frontiers of science for the benefit of humanity.
The Prime Minister posted on X:
“India creates yet another landmark. India’s first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches its destination. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions. I join the nation in applauding this extraordinary feat. We will continue to pursue new frontiers of science for the benefit of humanity.”
India creates yet another landmark. India’s first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches it’s destination. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions. I join the nation in applauding this…
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 6, 2024