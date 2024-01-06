Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches sports projects worth Rs. 120 crores in Sambalpur

– Inaugurated the Burla Indoor Stadium

– Lays foundation stone for the Sambalpur Football Academy and Sambalpur University sports complex including Hockey Stadium

– Praises Sports culture and popularity of football in Sambalpur

Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Sh Naveen Patnaik today launched, through video conference, sports projects worth more than Rs. 120 crores which will boost the sports development in Sambalpur.

He inaugurated the Burla indoor stadium and laid foundation stone for Sambalpur Football Academy and Sambalpur University sports complex, including Hockey Stadium.

Aligned with the vision of Chief Minister, ‘Sports for youth, youth for future’, these projects have been undertaken under the 5T initiative with the aim to benefit the people, especially the youth of Sambalpur.

Chief Minister Sh Patnaik praised the sports culture in Sambalpur and expressed hope that these facilities will further strengthen the sports development in the district. He also mentioned that football is quite popular in Sambalpur and therefore, Sambalpur Football Academy is being established to provide top quality coaching and competition facilities for the local football talent.

Burla Indoor Stadium features four badminton courts and a seating capacity for over 400 spectators. The centralised AC facility also has players’ changing rooms, a first aid room, a gym, and multipurpose halls that can accommodate other indoor games such as carom, chess, fencing, etc. The playing arena is well-equipped with wooden synthetic flooring and BWF recommended sports lighting system to provide an international experience to the players. The stadium has been built at a cost of Rs 32 including funding from MCL for Rs. 10.35 crore and Government of India for Rs 7.5 crore.

The upcoming Sports Complex at Sambalpur University will have a hockey stadium with a Category 1 FIH certified synthetic hockey turf, FIH recommended sports lighting system and a gallery that can accommodate around 3000 spectators, including seating for differently-abled people. Additionally, the hockey stadium will have players’ facilities, gymnasium and dignitary seating. It will also have a 1000-seater multipurpose indoor stadium, with an arena of BWF standard badminton courts, which will accommodate volleyball, basketball, kho kho and various indoor sports like table tennis and combat sports. The multipurpose indoor stadium will feature a fitness centre, a dedicated weightlifting hall, offices, coach rooms, and a medical room. It will be equipped to host regional level competitions. The Government of Odisha is investing Rs. 70 crore in this project.

The Sambalpur Football Academy will feature a FIFA-sized natural turf with floodlight system, as well as a facility building with a gallery that can accommodate 1000 spectators. The football Academy will include players’ changing rooms, a first aid room, a multipurpose hall, and spectator toilets. Additionally, the campus will have a Kabaddi court. The Government of Odisha is investing Rs. 17 crore in this project.

5T and Nabin odisha chairman Sri VK Pandian coordinated the program.

Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera,

Rairakhol MLA Sri Rohit pujari

Development Commissioner Ms Anu Garg, Secretary Sports and Youth Services Sh R Vineel Krishna, Collector Sambalpur Ananya Das and other officials from MCL, district administration and players were present on this occasion.