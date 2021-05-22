Aditya Aluminium extends support to Jharsuguda Distt. Admin.

Bhubaneswar: In its continuous efforts to fight against Covid 19, the Aditya Birla Group company, Aditya Aluminium has extended support to Jharsuguda Distt. Admin. The company has donated 10 oxygen concentrators, 200 N95 masks, 200PPE Kits, 100 double layered Sambalpuri cotton masks (stitched by the SHGs supported by the company), to the District Administration very recently. The Unit Head of Aditya Aluminium, Mr Sameer Nayak handed over the same to the Distt. Collector Shri Saroj Kumar Samal. Among others Dr. Vivekanand Mishra Head HR Aditya Aluminium, Mr. Satya Das Head ER, Ms. SwetaUpadhayay Head CSR, Mr. BijayaKumura Manager HR, Manoranjan Behera Asst Manager CSR and other members of CSR team were present. This gesture was appreciated and acknowledged by the Collector Jharsuguda and the Chief Medical Officer Jharsuguda. Collector Mr. Saroj Samal said that “this is much needed in the midst of rising cases during second wave of Pandemic”.

This is in continuation to the ongoing support to Sambalpur District Administration, Rengali Block Administration and community at large since last 18 months including providing Ambulances, ICU beds, masks, sanitizers, sanitising the area and creating awareness about Covid 19 in the region.

