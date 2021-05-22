Odisha Govt announces COVID19 test report will now be available online

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that Odisha Government has today launched a Covid Test Report website to help people check their Covid test status which will bring convenience as well as make it faster for people to know the result. He said that people waiting for Covid test reports will now not have to worry about running to test centres to get the reports. They can get it from the Covid test website sitting at home.

Chief Minister further said that Covid Test Report website is part of 5T initiative to ensure that the test report status are available to people in very convenient way. In order to ensure privacy of the reports, OTP will be send to the registered number. The website https://covid19regd.odisha.gov.in/ SamplCollectionDetails.aspx has been linked to https:// statedashboard. odisha.gov.in for greater convenience.

Chief Minister also said that we have significantly increased our capacity to conduct RT-PCR testing by setting up RT-PCR test centres across most districts where service will be provided to people every day, further strengthening the fight against the pandemic.

