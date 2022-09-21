Adequate safeguards and protections in place for RRB exams (level-1)

New Delhi : The fourth phase of exams of Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) for Level-1 posts has started on 19.9.22. Three phases of CBT have already been completed involving 12 Zonal railways. For 1,03,769 vacancies of Level-1, 1,11,57,986 candidates have applied in this recruitment process. The Computer Based Test is to be conducted in five phases. Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have engaged a highly reputed company to conduct the Computer Based Test(CBT) for CEN RRC 01/2019- Level I (erstwhile Group D) recruitment. RRBs have ensured foolproof arrangements for the smooth conduct of exams. Various safeguards and protections are built into the system to prevent and eliminate any kind of irregularity, which inter-alia, include:

The allocation of the centre to the candidates is randomized through computer logic.

Once candidates report at the exam centre and register themselves, the allocation of lab and seats are also randomized.

The question paper is in highly encrypted form (256-bit encryption), and no one other than the candidate can access the question paper, and that too once the candidate does second & final login into the computer after the start of exam and hence final decryption of question paper takes place at this stage.

The sequence of questions in the question paper that is made available to candidates has also been randomized/shuffled along with the randomization/shuffling of all four options available for the question.

Each candidate in the exam centre thus has a unique question paper and no two candidates have same question papers with given sequence of questions & options.

The sequence is completely different from questions sequence in master question paper.

No answer key can be prepared for a given candidate as no individual has access to know the seat that will get allotted to the candidate, as well as the sequence of questions and options which are actually unique for a given candidate. This is a system generated through computer logic without any manual intervention.

The exams are conducted in strict surveillance of CCTV cameras with full recording of each and every candidate.

The Railways also deploys their own staff at each centre to monitor activities of candidates as well as staff of Exam Conducting Agency to ensure smooth conduction of exams.

The Railways deploys two persons including one RPF personnel in Server Room to keep watch on any suspicious activities.

Aadhaar Authentication of Candidates has been introduced first time in Level-1 exam. Aadhaar authentication is being used by RRBs as an additional measure to prevent impersonation in addition to measures already in place, like capturing and verifying biometrics at each stage of the recruitment process right to the appointment stage. The rate of successful Aadhaar verified candidates is more than 99.00 %.

Strict vigilance is being done by Railway Staff as well as ECA pre/during/post exams. As a result, a number of candidates involving in some kinds of malpractice/unfair means are being regularly caught.

Due to enhanced invigilation and extra supervision, as on 19.09.2022, total 108 cases of malpractice/unfair means have been reported. The FIR/GD has been filed in 81 cases in Police Stations. The process of filing FIR in 3 nos. of cases is underway.

Chit cases are thoroughly investigated by comparing the options mentioned therein with candidates’ question papers and their responses. Total 19 cases of Chits have been reported. After detailed analysis it is found that for 18 cases the candidates answer keys are not matching. One case is under analysis stage.

ECA invigilators are also being regularly shuffled as a preventive measure to avoid development of any nexus with candidates.

All the steps enumerated above ensure that it is impossible for someone to get the candidate selected in Railways through dubious means. Besides filing police complaints against the candidates and individuals indulging in malpractices, such candidates have been debarred from appearing in future RRB exams for life.

The candidates are advised not to fall prey to any false claims made by any unscrupulous element and damage their career prospects. Any such case/information of touts/middlemen misguiding the candidates can be reported at the phone number: 0755-2746660 or email address: msrrbbpl[at]gmail[dot]com.