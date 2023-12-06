Adani Kattupalli Port in association with Adani Foundation distributed food to Cyclone victims in TamilNadu districts

Chennai: Adani Kattupalli Port, in association with the Adani Foundation, provided food to mostly Irula fishermen as well as to other people, including farmers in and around the Kattupalli Port. Tiruvallur district was one of the four districts that was hit very badly, as the district is close to the South Andhra Coast, where the cyclone made landfall. The Adani Foundation team members divided themselves into 6 teams of 12 members, and with the use of vehicles from the panchayats as well as private vehicles, food was distributed to the people.

More than 6,000 people benefitted from 10 village panchayats on December 3, 4, and 5. Severe Cyclone Michaung crossed the Chennai coast on December 4 and even before that, it started to rain in four districts of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu. In many areas, people were affected very badly as rainwater entered their homes and the area was flooded.

In some of the areas where waterlogging occurred, we used tractors to provide food. We planned on December 1 and brought cooks from the Ponneri area on December 3rd night. In the Kattur panchayat community kitchen, Adani Foundation team cooked Sambar rice, Tomato rice, Brinji, and Upama and took them to the doorsteps of fishermen. Many fishermen and their family members were happy to receive the food served on paper plates.”

The Adani Foundation team members visited the flood-affected areas to measure the needs of the people. “Some of the villages are Kulathamedu, Kallukadimedu, Rajarethinam Nagar, Kattur Colony, A R Palayam, Thathamanji, Athipettu, Nanthiyampakkam, Pudunagar and Tamilkuranjur to assess the further needs of the people.”

Speaking on the occasion, Adani Kattupalli management said, “When Cyclone Michaung was crossing the Chennai coast, it started to rain very heavily in and around Kattupalli Port, and it was then that we started to distribute food to many people. This is the noble cause of providing food to people living in the flood-affected areas in the districts across Tamil Nadu.