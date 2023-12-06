Tata Power led Odisha Discoms give 10 lakh new connections

Bhubaneswar: Tata Power, India’s largest integrated power company, has been playing a significant role in the economic growth and development of Odisha, a state that is emerging as a pioneer in implementing reforms in the power sector. Tata Power led Odisha discoms, are a joint venture between Tata Power and the Odisha government.

Since its takeover, the company has energised 10,040,22 new connections in the state backed by the radical process simplification initiatives by these Discoms. Prospective customers can now easily apply through multi-touch points such as website, call, SMS, WhatsApp, E-Mail and customer care centre.

With minimum document requirements, Discoms have significantly reduced the steps involved in the new connection process while also digitising them, making the process simpler for customer convenience. The procedure involves just 4 steps – registration, document submission, payment & verification and meter installation.

New Connections by TP Odisha Discoms (As on Nov 30, 2023) Discom Period No. of Connections TPCODL June 2020- November 2023 3,76,799 TPSODL April 2021- November 2023 1,73,573 TPNODL January 2021- November 2023 1,67,346 TPWODL January 2021- November 2023 2,86,304

The ease of getting connection across urban and rural areas has enabled the rapid growth of economic activity in the state. The company has been providing reliable and quality power supply to a populace of the entire state, by implementing advanced systems, such as Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Geographic Information System (GIS), and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI).