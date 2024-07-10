Adani Gangavaram Port Limited contributes towards King George Hospital, Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port the deepest and the most modern port in the country as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program contributed towards the infrastructure enhancement at the King George Hospital (KGH). The Adani management handed over a cheque of Rs. 90 lakhs to Mr. Harendhira Prasad, District Collector, to enhance pediatric healthcare facilities at the hospital.

Adani Gangavaram Port Limited, in association with Adani Foundation runs several community infrastructure, health, education, and development programs in Visakhapatnam. Through the enhancement of PICU (Pediatric Intensive Care Unit) and facilities in Pediatric healthcare in KGH, the pediatric facilities would double to 200 beds – enhancing the overall care available to the public at the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Adani Gangavaram Port Limited management said, “With this initiative we aim to provide the best possible medical care to the local children and families. We at Adani are committed to the people of the community by developing infrastructure, Livelihood & health care facilities for the underprivileged people. Community health & development is a core focus & this is a step towards ensuring healthcare and a good quality of life for the local people.