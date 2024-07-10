Prime Minister Modi meets Austrian Indologists

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met four leading Austrian Indologists and scholars of Indian history and thought today. He interacted with Dr. Birgit Kellner, scholar of Buddhist philosophy and a linguist; Prof. Martin Gaenszle, scholar of Modern South Asia; Dr. Borayin Larios, Professor of South Asian studies at University of Vienna; and Dr. Karin Preisendanz, Head of Indology Department , University of Vienna.

Prime Minister exchanged views on Indology and various facets of Indian history, philosophy, art and culture with the scholars. He inquired about the roots of Indology in Austria and the impact it has had on its intellectual curiosity and scholarship. In the discussion, the scholars talked about their academic and research engagement with India.