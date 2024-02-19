Adani foundation organises specialised health camp

Dhamra : To make access to the health services, Adani Foundation, the CSR wing of Dhamra Port Company Limited has been executing various health initiatives. As part of the continued efforts, the foundation had organised an outreach Health Camp at Kuntala village of Parasinghaa GP in collaboration with the District Health Department, Bhadrak and Parasinghaa Gram Panchayat on 18th February 2024. 298 patients of 6 wards of the Panchayat were provided with free medical diagnostic, consultation, and medicines.

The camp was inaugurated by the Sarpanch of Parasingaa Gram Panchayat Smt. Anusuya Sethi in presence of Ex-Sarpancha of the Gram Panchayat Shri Amulya Dhal, Other Panchayat Samiti members, and community leaders of the gram panchayat and officials of Adani Foundation. Dr. Srinibas Sahoo & Dr. Girish Sahoo from Medicine and Dr. Nirmal Jena from Orthopedic specialisation treated the patients. The youth of the village voluntarily coordinated the camp and made it a grand success.