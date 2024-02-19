KIIT Athletics Team Overall Champions in the Odisha State Level Inter University Athletics Competition at Utkal University.

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Level Inter University Athletics Competition 2023-24 is organized by Higher Education Department, Govt. of Odisha at Utkal University, Bhubaneswar from 15th – 19th February, 2024. A total of 37 Universities which includes all Public & Private Universities of the State participated in this mega athletics meet. The Valedictory Ceremony was held today morning at Biju Patnaik Sports Complex, Utkal University in presence of the following guests.

Ø Chief Guest – Mrs. Sulochana Das, Mayor, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

Ø Guest of Honour – Sri Aravind Agarwal, IAS, Commissioner cum Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Government of Odisha

Ø Special Invitee – Ms. Dutee Chand, Olympian & Arjuna Awardee

Ø Prof. Sabita Acharya, Vice Chancellor, Utkal University

Ø Dr. Kahnu Charan Dhir, Registrar, Utkal University

KIIT University Athletics Team bagged the Overall Champions Trophy for its excellent performance by winning 16 Medals (9 Gold, 5 Silver & 2 Bronze).

KIIT Athletes Women Events Results :

Event Name Athlete Name Medal 100Mts Race Sabita Toppo Gold 100 Mts Hurdles Prangya Prasanti Sahu Gold 200 Mts Race Prangya Prasanti Sahu Gold 800 Mts Race Susmita Tigga Gold 1500 Mts Race Susmita Tigga Gold High Jump Dipa Kisan Gold Javelin Throw P. Arpita Archana Sahoo Gold 4 X 100 Mts Relay Prangya Prasanti Sahu, Satakshi Rai, Sabita Toppo, Jamuna Tudu Gold Shot Put P. Arpita Archana Sahoo Silver Discuss Throw Maitreyi Parulekar Silver Long Jump Jamuna Tudu Silver

KIIT Athletes Men Events Results :

Event Name Athlete Name Medal 4 X 100 Mts Relay Lalu Prasad Bhoi, Mahendra Santa, Dondapati Mrutyam Jayaram Chiranjeev Mahakud Gold 100Mts Race Lalu Prasad Bhoi Silver Long Jump Lalu Prasad Bhoi Silver High Jump Panchu Majhi Bronze 200 Mts Race Mahendra Santa Bronze

All the athletes of KIIT thanked Prof. Samanta for his constant support & guidance in their athletics journey.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS and Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated the KIIT Athletics Team on being overall Champions. He also thanked Higher Education Department and Sports & Youth Services Department, Govt. of Odisha for organizing this State Level University Sports Meet which is an excellent platform for university students to showcase their sporting skills. He also congratulated the management of Utkal University on conducting this athletics meet in a befitting manner.