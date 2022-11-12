Adani Foundation observes Go Sambhardhana Week

Dhamra : Adani Foundation the CSR arm of Adani Dhamra Port has observed the Go Sambhardhana week from 4th to 11th November 2022 in its 09 Core and 14 Rail Corridor GPs.

During the week, 03 Livestock camps were organised in both of its periphery areas through its MVU and BAIF Institute for Sustainable Livelihood Development (BISLD) teams. 1986 animals were treated and provided with the free vaccination & medicines in these camps which were held in collaboration with the District Veterinary department, Bhadrak. During the concluding day of the week today, two Cattle Development Centers of the foundation were inaugurated at Bania and Paliabindha GPs of Dhamra Port Rail Corridor by Dr. Suvendu Kumar Mishra, Chief District Veterinary Officer, Bhadrak in presence of his officials Dr. Chadrasekhar Rath (ADVO), Dr. Gopal Chandra Bala (ADVO – Animal Welfare), Dr. Sushil Kumar Dhal (ADVO – Disease Control) and Mr. Ajay Kumar Samal (Sarpanch – Bania GP), Mr. Gadadhar Das (Ex-Sarpanch – Rahanja GP), Mr. Narendra Rout (Ex-Sarpanch Bania GP) and Kalandi Sahu (Ex-Sarpanch Nuagaon GP) .

These Cattle Development Centers are the extension of four such Centers which the foundation has been running since 2019 in collaboration with BAIF Development Research Foundation in its 09 Core GPs. The Centers will encourage and promote the Livestock Farmers to adopt the artificial insemination of livestock to have improved quality of breed and yield more milk, leading to better income gradually. The CDC team will also provide need-based health care facility to the livestock owners in addition to the services by the customized Mobile Veterinary Unit and the professionals engaged in it, which the foundation is running in 11 GPs in its rail corridor other than Bania and Paliabindha.

Later in the day, 40 potential livestock owners across its 36 peripheral GPs were felicitated by The Chief District Veterinary Officer and his officials in the felicitation meeting held at Agarwal Palace, Bhadrak.