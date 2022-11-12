Upgrade U.S. Army Veteran’s Family Home in Celebration of ‘Energy Star Day’

New Delhi : Commemorating national Energy Star Day 2022 in the United States, LG joined forces with home improvement retailer Lowe’s and non-profit Rebuilding Together to help a deserving family in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, under the theme of “Save Today, Save Tomorrow and Save for Good” with energy efficiency upgrades using Energy Star certified LG home appliances.

“Rebuilding Together and Lowe’s are longtime partners and know the importance of making sure to replace or repair homes with materials that will last while also saving the homeowner money on energy bills,” said Beth Morrison, executive director of Rebuilding Together, who thanked LG — 2022 Energy Star Partner of the Year — for its important role in providing energy efficient appliances.

Gary and Pat Turpin moved to the Hidden Valley neighborhood of Charlotte in 2000 after Mr. Turpin served in the U.S. Army, where he received the National Defense Service Medal among other honors. Mr. Turpin is visually impaired, and it has been difficult for the family to keep up with home repairs and maintenance.

Volunteers from Lowe’s, LG and other local businesses converged on the Turpins’ home on Energy Star Day, Oct. 12. to replace kitchen and laundry room appliances and flooring, repair roofs and insulate for weatherization, paint interiors and exteriors and install smoke detectors and handicap-accessible features.

The Energy Star appliance upgrades including an LG refrigerator, dishwasher and clothes washer and dryer will help make life easier for this family, adding convenience and energy efficiency to everyday living and saving them money over time. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, by choosing ENERGY STAR products such as appliances from LG, a typical household can save about USD 450 on their energy bills and still enjoy the quality and performance they expect.

The refrigerator LG provided earned the Energy Star Most Efficient 2022 designation — representing the year’s very best products for energy savings and environmental protection — along with an Energy Star certified dishwasher. Rebuilding Together completed the kitchen makeover by installing an LG electric range and over-the-range microwave oven.

As part of the home’s energy efficiency upgrades, Lowe’s and Rebuilding Together also are installing an Energy Star certified LG top-load washer and companion Energy Star certified LG dryer. Clothes washers and dryers that earn the Energy Star use about 20 percent less energy and about 30 percent less water than traditional models. To improve both indoor air quality and energy efficiency, LG also is providing the family an Energy Star certified air purifier.

With support from a USD 350,000 grant from the Lowe’s Foundation in March, this project is one of more than 40 critical home repair projects planned for the Hidden Valley neighborhood as part of Rebuilding Together’s Building a Healthy Neighborhood program. Hidden Valley has a concentration of older single-family homes that are significantly less energy efficient than others across the country, on average. According to the EPA, low-income households pay up to three times more on home energy costs, as a proportion of total income and some are spending nearly 20 percent of their income on utility bills.

“LG’s support of Energy Star Day 2022, in cooperation with the EPA, Lowe’s and Rebuilding Together, reflects our commitment to the environment and the community – core business principles for our company,” said John Taylor, senior vice president and head of corporate social responsibility and sustainability of LG USA. “This Energy Star Day and every day, LG and Energy Star help you save for good – for all the good things you want in your life and for a healthier planet for you and your family.”