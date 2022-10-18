Adani Foundation observes Global Handwashing Day

Dhamra : Adani Foundation, the CSR arm of Adani Group of companies observed the 15th Global Handwashing Day 2022 in 76 villages located in 9 periphery GPs of the Adani Dhamra Port. The Daywas observed by 23 Sanginis and 46 Uthaan Sahayak under the Project SuPoshan and Utthan with the theme “Unite for Universal Hand Hygiene” involving Anganwadi Workers, Teachers, Students and Parents.

The demonstration on handwashing was conducted by SuPoshan Sangini’s in 24 villages in collaboration with Anganwadi workers and 46 Uthaan Centers under 03 clusters (Dosinga, Karanjmaal and Paiksahi) of District Education Office.

Awareness drive is a step towards enriching the knowledge and practice of general public so far as any health initiative is concerned. Over 3000 students at the local schools and 500 mothers were oriented on the 7 steps of handwashing, its benefit and how it is related in ensuring the personal hygiene.

Being a responsible corporate, Adani Dhamra Port has been undertaking different welfare measures for the well-being of the people. Post to the withdrawal of the Swachagraha project which was dedicated for maintaining the personal hygiene of the students directly and community in indirect way, observation of Health programme like this have impacted in behavioural change among the people over years and encourage us in involving ourselves in working with the foundation – said Subhadra Singh one of the Uthaan Sahayaks in the region.