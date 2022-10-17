Zinc from Vedanta to add Midas touch to Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon medals

New Delhi : Vedanta Group, the title sponsor for the prestigious Delhi Half Marathon

2022 which is promoting the #RunForZeroHunger cause, is contributing its own metal in crafting a specially

designed winner’s medal for the prestigious marathon. The medal will be made out of Zinc metal mined by

the Vedanta Group company, Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) in the heritage state of Rajasthan. As many as

15,000 medals will be up for grabs for all finishers in the mega run to be presented at the end of the sporting

extravaganza. Vedanta has supplied around 3 tons of the purest and most special grade zinc to make these

unique medals from HZL’s Zawar Mines in Rajasthan which is also one the oldest zinc mines in the world.

Zawar is the largest and oldest mine of Hindustan Zinc in the western state and the first traces of zinc mining

& smelting in the region date back to 2,000 years when the locals used retorts to obtain pure zinc. Thus,

the metal in the medals also symbolizes the rich history of zinc mining in the state and how it has evolved

over multiple centuries. In addition to the Zawar Mines, the zinc for the medals has also come from the

world’s largest underground zinc mine at Rampura Agucha in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan. Further, the

medal not only represents a participant’s will and determination to go the distance, but also symbolizesthe

string of stories of valor and pride from different parts of Rajasthan.

Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Limited says, “The Vedanta Family is pleased

to honor and celebrate the runners’ spirit and zeal of acing the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2022 by joining

the #RunForZeroHunger. The Finisher’s medal is made from the purest, highest-grade Zinc from the world’s

largest and oldest mines in the heritage state of Rajasthan and is produced by our Hindustan Zinc Limited.

It is not just a symbol of victory and accomplishment, but also carries the stories of valor and pride of

Rajasthan and its people through many centuries. Above all, it embodies the love and respect of our local

communities.”

Every single medal winning kilometer will add an equivalent number of meals, for children in need as part

of Vedanta’s Zero Hunger commitment. Vedanta has set a goal of pledging 1 million meals through the run.

For each km run by a participant, the company will pledge a meal through their flagship social impact

initiative ‘Nand Ghar’. Aimed at eradicating malnutrition from the country, Vedanta’s #RunForZeroHunger

is a mass movement to create awareness to make sure that no child goes to bed hungry. With

transformation for a sustainable future and responsible mining for developing metals at the heart of its

business operations, Vedanta’s commitment to giving back to society has been a part of its core ethos.

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon has been a catalyst for transformation. The event is cemented on five key

pillars — health & fitness, communal harmony, philanthropy, a boost to Indian athletics, and pride &

prestige to the host city. Each of these pillars has grown into testimonies of success with tangible results.

Be it encouraging an active lifestyle, women empowerment, harnessing an entire ecosystem around

running, to creating a springboard for Indian middle and long-distance runners with representation and

laurels at the international level. Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is one of the largest sporting platforms for

philanthropy and inclusivity that brings together the community at large.

The union of Vedanta and the Delhi Half Marathon acceleratesthe ability of both to be a catalyst for change

and positive impact.

The 17th edition of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon will be held in the Indian capital on 16th October

2022. The event will be flagged off from the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and registration for both the

physical and virtual races opened on Friday, 2nd September 2022. For more details, please log onto

vedantadelhihalfmarathon. procam.in