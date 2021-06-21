Actor-singer Shraddha Kapoor makes her Triller debut

New Delhi, June 21, 2021: On the occasion of World Music Day, noted actor-singer Shraddha Kapoor made a musical debut on Triller, the popular AI-powered short video app. The video opened with the actor-singer singing, lost in melodies and completely unaware of the camera. Then she finally looked at the camera and said: ‘Oh, hi Triller!’

Video Link: https://v.triller.co/rpp4Oq

Later she unveiled the #TwistAntakshri challenge to millions of fans and users through a video of herself singing. She nominated her fans on Triller to enter the challenge by singing any song using either of 9 words including – Dil, Samundar, Aashiqui, Zindagi, Naina, Sanam, Tanhai, Yaad, and Dard.

Video Link: https://triller.co/@shraddhakapoor/video/65232651

The top 10 entries will receive some fantastic Triller merchandise and a personalized note from their favourite star, Shraddha Kapoor.

Speaking about the collaboration with Shraddha Kapoor, Raj Mishra, Head of Triller India, said: “Shraddha is an incredible actor and singer, she represents the spirit of Triller. At Triller, we are actively working to bring the best of India’s content on the platform and will work closely with Shraddha to create exciting and relevant content to enhance the experience of our users. We intend to provide a platform and technologies that enable creators to turn their passion into a livelihood. With a creator-first approach, Triller supports talents through a democratic content strategy. As nations celebrate World Music Day, it is an ideal opportunity to celebrate the spirit of music and creativity with a Bollywood icon.”

Shraddha Kapoor said: “I am thrilled to join hands with Triller on a fun musical journey with the #TwistAntakshri challenge. Music is a big part of my life and I look forward to sharing my passion for melody and music with millions of Triller users. It is a very special community that Triller has brought together on their platform and I am looking forward to being part of the kinship and this new adventure.”