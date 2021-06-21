UN globally releases Baisali Mohanty’s dance documentary on refugee crisis

New Delhi: On the occasion of World Refugee Day on 20 June 2021, the United Nations globally released Baisali Mohanty’s dance documentary on refugee crisis on its official facebook and twitter accounts. The dance documentary composed and performed by UN diplomat/policy officer and Odissi exponent hailing from Odisha, Baisali Mohanty documents the exodus of over 10 lakh Rohingya from Myanmar and their sufferings.

The docudrama produced by the United Nations World Food Programme is first of its kind artistic creation reflecting the plight of world’s largest refugee group, Rohingyas.

The dance choreography has also the distinction of engaging musicians, children and women from Rohingya refugee community. The narration is done and based on the real stories of Rohingya refugees which took over one year for executing.

The creator of the dance-drama UN diplomat, Baisali Mohanty, born and brought up in Puri, Odisha is currently posted as UN Policy Officer at UN headquarters in Rome.