Bhubaneswar: Actor Arjun Rampal met Odisha CM Naveen Pattnaik. Actor Arjun Rampal who was in Bhubaneswar to attend the Women’s Business Mela 2022 .

“It was a pleasure meeting actor Arjun Rampal who was in #Bhubaneswar to attend the Women’s Business Mela 2022 and also, woman entrepreneur from #Odisha Sukirti Patnaik. Encouraged the actor to explore Odisha’s treasure-trove of natural beauty and heritage,” said CM Naveen Patnaik.