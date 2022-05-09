Bhubaneswar: Actor Arjun Rampal met Odisha CM Naveen Pattnaik. Actor Arjun Rampal who was in Bhubaneswar to attend the Women’s Business Mela 2022 .
“It was a pleasure meeting actor Arjun Rampal who was in #Bhubaneswar to attend the Women’s Business Mela 2022 and also, woman entrepreneur from #Odisha Sukirti Patnaik. Encouraged the actor to explore Odisha’s treasure-trove of natural beauty and heritage,” said CM Naveen Patnaik.
An absolute honour to meet Shri Naveen Patnaikji today in #Bhubaneswar Sir the way you have transformed Odisha from a dependent,into a self sufficient, sustainable,pollution free state is an inspiration.More power to you and people of Odisha.Jai Hind. @CMO_Odisha @Naveen_Odisha pic.twitter.com/CakioI5NaG
— arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) May 8, 2022