IMD says #CycloneAsani is expected to get stronger, but will not be make landfall either in Odisha or Andhra Pradesh

Bhubaneswar: India Meteorological Department says #CycloneAsani is expected to get stronger, but will not be make landfall either in Odisha or Andhra Pradesh. Odisha government says it has not lowered its guard even after getting information that the cyclone will not hit the state’s coast.

Cyclone Asani, formed over southeast Bay of Bengal, intensifies into Severe cyclonic storm and moves in direction of north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts. Alert sounded in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal as these states are likely to experience heavy rains from tomorrow.