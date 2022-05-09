Noted author, Jagannath culture expert Rajat Kumar Kar passed away

Bhubaneswar: Noted author, play writer, preacher and Padma Shri

recipient Dr Rajat Kumar Kar passed away on Sunday. He was 88.

He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital

here, said his son Ranjit Kar.

Dr Kar was known as a prolific writer on Upendra Bhanja’s literature.

He wrote around seven non-fiction books and a couple of books based

on Lord Jagannath.

Besides, Kar was a household name for his lively commentary of

the world famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath on TV channels

and radio.

As the news of his demise spread, condolence messages started flooding

social media platforms. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister

Dharmendra Pradhan and PCC president Niranjan Patnaik said that in

Kar’s death, Odisha lost one of its worthy sons.

The CM said Kar’s last rites would be performed with State honour.