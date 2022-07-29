ACT AS CONCRETE BRIDGE BETWEEN GOVT & PUBLIC: AMAN ARORA TO PR OFFICIALS OF PUNJAB

New Delhi : Punjab Information and Public Relations Minister Mr. Aman Arora, on Thursday, directed the department officials to publicise the various public welfare schemes being implemented by Chief Minister S. Bhagwant Mann led state government, besides acting as a concrete bridge between the government and the public.

Chairing his maiden meeting with PROs and APROs posted at headquarters at Punjab Bhawan here, the Cabinet Minister said that information about the new initiatives and efforts being made by the state government should reach the public within no time. He stressed on the need to further strengthen the feedback mechanism. The Cabinet Minister also decided to review the functioning of the department fortnightly.

Addressing PROs/APROs, Mr. Arora said that all the announcements made by the Chief Minister or other Ministers, the welfare schemes and other government orders should be posted on the social media handles of the government at the earliest so that it could reach to the public timely.

Emphasizing on tapping the immense potential of latest communication technology for dissemination of information, Mr. Aman Arora said that the PR department should assess the feasibilities to set up infrastructure even at the local level to spread information regarding welfare schemes and the government orders to remotest corners of the state.

Secretary Information and Public Relations Mr. Gurkirat Kirpal Singh assured the minister that no stone will be left unturned to disseminate information about the government announcements, orders and the welfare schemes to the public, besides ensuring social media coverage of the government achievements.

Director Information and Public Relations Mrs. Sonali Giri, Joint Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and Additional Director Mr Sandeep Singh Garha, Deputy Directors Mr. Ishwinder Singh Grewal, Mr. Manvinder Singh and other officials also attended the meeting.