PUNJAB VIGILANCE BUREAU ARRESTS ASI IN BRIBERY CASE

New Delhi : Aiming to curb the menace of corruption in the state following the zero tolerance policy of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led government, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested an Assistant Sub Inspector of Police and a booked Revenue Patwari in two different bribery cases.

Disclosing this here today a spokesperson of the State Vigilance Bureau (VB) said that the accused ASI Daljit Kumar posted at PS Sadar Hoshiarpur was arrested for demanding bribe of Rs 10,000 from complainant Monica, resident of Hoshiarpur.

He informed that the complainant has informed the VB on the toll free number that the above said ASI was an investigation officer of cases registered in the police station against her brother Gopi under NDPS act. She further alleged that the ASI has arrested Gopi on 29.05.2021 and during police custody he demanded bribe of Rs 10,000 to favour Gopi in the investigation proceedings of above said cases.

The spokesperson informed that while investigating the matter, allegations levelled by the complainant were found correct and a criminal case FIR No 12 dated 28.07.2022 under Prevention of Corruption Act got registrated against the accused ASI Diljeet Kumar at VB police station Jalandhar and he has been arrested in this case.

In another corruption case the VB has booked a revenue Patwari Nirbhey Singh posted at Kotkapura tehsil in Faridkot district after a vigilance enquiry.

The spokesperson further informed that a complainant named Varinderpal resident of Guru Nanak Colony Faridkot has approached the VB and alleged that the above mentioned Patwari has been demanding Rs 2000 for issuing a certificate of his agricultural land.

The complainant informed the VB that he had already paid Rs 1000 and Rs 700 bribe to him in two instalments.

After thorough verification of facts mentioned in the complaint and the material on record, the allegations were found to be correct.

In this regard the Bureau has registered a corruption case against the accused Patwari at VB police station Ferozepur and further investigation is under progress.