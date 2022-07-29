PUNJAB EXCISE DEPARTMENT SEIZES 20 BOXES OF ILLICIT LIQUOR FROM 2 CARS, TWO HELD

New Delhi : Tightening strict noose against liquor mafia indulging in smuggling of scotch whiskey without paying excise duty and following strict directions of Punjab Excise and Taxation, Finance, Planning and Programme Implementation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, a team of Excise Ludhiana seized 20 boxes of illicit liquor of premium brands from 2 cars at Bharat Nagar Chowk, Ludhiana and nabbed two accused.

Disclosing this here today, the spokesperson of Excise department said that a checking point was laid at Bharat Nagar Chowk, Ludhiana on tip-off, to nab accused who were smuggling illicit liquor. He said that the excise team stopped two cars and held its occupants including Vineet Kumar of Ludhiana and Tanvir Singh of Chandigarh after confiscating 20 boxes of illicit liquor and 83 fake holograms ( Excise label) from the cars. He said that one of the accused Prince Kukreja of Chandigarh managed to flee away from the spot. Both accused were taken to the Division No 5 police station Ludhiana and a FIR was registered against them.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were part of a big racket of smuggling expensive scotch whiskey into Punjab and teams were working to know the source of the liquor, added the spokesperson.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government is committed for ensuring that no one indulges in any violation of the excise act.

Mr. Cheema further said that the crackdown against illicit liquor would be intensified in coming days and strict action would be initiated against those found indulged in this malpractice.