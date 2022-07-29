PUNJAB : UIDAI ORGANIZED A STATE LEVEL WORKSHOP ON ‘RECENT INITIATIVES FOR SIMPLIFYING AADHAAR USAGE

New Delhi : As part of effort to promote Aadhaar usage by states,Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Chandigarh Regional Office (RO) has organized a State Level workshop on ‘Recent Initiatives for Simplifying Aadhaar Usage’ in Punjab.

The workshop was Chaired by Financial Commissioner Revenue(Punjab) Anurag Aggarwal, which was attended by over 100 senior officers from the Punjab Government, Banks, BSNL,Department of Postal, National Information Centre (NIC) and Centre Government attended the workshop .

Notable amongst the senior Punjab state officers were Mr. KAP Sinha, Mr. Sarvjit Singh, Mr. D K Tiwari, Mr. Dilip Kumar, Mr. Ajoy Sharma, Ms Gurpreet Sapra and Ms Neelima.

The four sessions of the workshop deliberated on Aadhaar features, Key Developments on Usage of Aadhaar, Best Practices of state of Punjab, Data Privacy &Information Security.

National Payment Corporation of India gave a presentation on Direct Benefit Transfers & Aadhaar Enabled Payment System.The sessions also elaborated on m-Aadhaar app, Aadhaar online services and how UIDAI has made efforts to make enrolment and updation services a frictionless experience for the residents.

Speaking on the occasion Ms Bhawna Garg, DDG UIDAI explained how Aadhaar has become the core of India’s digital public infrastructure. Aadhaar with its inherent features of Uniqueness, Authentication, Financial Address and e-KYC has helped the government authorities to directly reach residents for delivery of various subsidies, benefits and services. She said that Aadhaar is verifiable anytime, anywhere both online as well as off-line in a cost-effective way.

Mr. V Umashankar Principal Secretary, Government of Haryana CRID explained the concept of Parivar Pehchaan Patra for entitlement based benefits.

Mr. Gurkirat Kripal Singh and Mr. Girish Dayalan presented the Punjab state Aadhaar ecosystem and Aadhaar based e-governance reforms.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Anurag Agarwal, Financial Commissioner Revenue , Government of Punjab thanked UIDAI for organizing this comprehensive and informative workshop. He hoped that participants shall benefitand taking inputs from the use cases of states explore way to improve ease of living and simplifying Resident’s lives.