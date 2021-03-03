Acid Attack survivor Pramodini and Saroj’s Wedding Reception hosted by Khimji Foundation

Bhubaneswar : As a gesture of appreciation towards the courage of Odisha’s most inspired acid attack survivor Pramodini Roul and heroic young man Saroj Kumar, the philanthropic Khimji Foundation in partnership with Institute for Social Development (ISD) hosted the Wedding Reception of the duo. Pramodini and Saroj tied knot on 1st March in Jagatsinghpur, her home town and followed by a formal wedding reception at a city hotel where Hon’ble Governor of Odisha, His Excellency Ganeshi Lal, School & Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash attended the ceremony to bless the newlywed along with other notable dignitaries including.

Congratulating the newlywed, Mitesh Khimji, Director Khimji Foundation said, “Both Pramodini and Saroj are examples for the society and both deserve salute from all of us. The level of courage it requires to start life again from zero is beyond our imaginations. I congratulate both of them on their wedding and pray lord Jagannath to bring them many causes of happiness during days to come.”

Notably, Pramodini had survived a deadly acid attack in 2009 when she was only 16 years old. Saroj and Pramodini met each other in 2014 in a hospital where Pramodini was admitted for her treatment and since then the courageous Saroj had been taking care of her.

Expressing her joy of beginning of a new life and receiving support from all, Pramodini said, “Nothing better could have happened to me than marrying Saroj. He is not only my husband today rather is my constant strength in all my ups and downs. I would like to give message to every acid attack survivor that don’t feel hopeless, rise up and dream big because you are no less.”

“I feel grateful to everyone who have come forward to be a part of my happiness. I thank the entire Odisha and even India for standing by my side during my bads. Also I am very much thankful to Khimji Foundation and Institute for Social Development for making my marriage such a grand one.” she added. She also expressed her gratitude towards Khimji Jewellers for the wedding jewelleries.

It should be noted, the couple were taken on a special visit to Khimji’s Janpath Store pre to their wedding and were presented with bridal jewellery as a token of love from the Jewellers.