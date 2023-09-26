Aamar Kolkata, Aamar Run is here

Kolkata: Tata Steel Kolkata 25K (TSK 25K) is a celebration of the city’s vibrant energy and spirit – encouraging the citizens to come together, feel the pride, celebrate and make a positive change in their community – Aamar Kolkata, Aamar Run! The 8th edition of East India’s biggest running festival is scheduled on Sunday, 17th December 2023, and will be flagged off from the iconic Red Road.

Procam International, pioneers of distance running in India, today announced that the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K registration across all five race categories will commence on September 22, 2023, IST 7:00 am onwards at tatasteelkolkata25k.procam.in/ and will stay open until November 24, IST 11:59 p.m., or till running places are filled, whichever is earlier.

With each passing year, the event has grown from strength to strength with the support and backing of our visionary title Sponsor Tata Steel.

Debashish Kumar, MLA, MMIC – KMC said, “This is a beautiful initiative, and we are waiting to be a part of it. I have been following TATA Steel Kolkata 25K for a long time, and I have noticed that the number of participants is increasing every year. TATA Steel Kolkata 25K is a fantastic platform for the promotion of sport. These kinds of events must happen to popularize the sport in our country. On behalf of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, We are ready to give any kind of support to this wonderful event.”

Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel, said, “Tata Steel Kolkata 25K is the biggest participative sporting celebration that unites the people of Kolkata with pride – Aamar Kolkata, Aamar Run! The growing stature of this event is a testament to the popularity of the sport of distance running. We are sure the 8th edition of the World Athletics Silver Label race will scale new heights of success”.

Touted as the only World Athletics Accredited 25K, the 100,000 USD prize money race will witness the best athletes from across the world compete alongside India’s elite and amateur runners in the City of Joy.

Since its inception, Tata Steel Kolkata 25K has galvanized the community and emphasized inclusion. The offering of various race categories such as the 25K feature race, the open 10K (considered the first milestone in distance running), the Ananda Run (4.5 km approx), a colourful carnival of the people of the city, in vibrant costumes, bringing focus to a cause close to their heart , Champions with Disability and the Silvers Run (2.3 km) , provide an opportunity for everyone to take centre stage regardless of their age, or abilities. To encourage women’s participation, there are a limited number of spots reserved for women, in both the 25K and open 10K distances.

With Social Good as one of its founding pillars, our Associate Sponsor IDFC FIRST Bank has leveraged its sponsorship with a unique innovative offering that has encouraged the runners to perform at their best while creating a lasting impact for the betterment of our society.

Naarayan TV, CMO, IDFC FIRST Bank, said, “This is IDFC FIRST Bank’s second year partnering with Tata Steel Kolkata 25K Marathon. We are thrilled to be the exclusive Associate Partner of this marathon event that celebrates Kolkata and its people. This association enables us to be involved in every runner’s fitness and financial journey alike. We look forward to an event that radiates positivity and inspires camaraderie”

Major General S. Dharmarajan AVSM, SM, VSM, GOC- Bengal Sub Area said, “I am privileged to be here at TATA Steel Kolkata 25K. The spirit of determination and zeal matters. These two words symbolize the Army. Various members of the Army take part in this race and it is indeed a moment of pride for us to be a part of this wonderful event.”

Vineet Kumar Goyal IPS, Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, said,” TATA Steel Kolkata 25K is indeed a unique event. I have participated in this event twice. For me, the first time I ran, it was a tough one, but the second time was much easier. I would suggest everyone to come forward and be a part of the event.”

HIGHLIGHTS 2023

The dynamic duo, legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami along with actor Koushani Mukherjee, have been announced as the Ratnas for this edition of the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K.

Jhulan Goswami said, “Throughout my entire life, running has been an essential part of my routine. It has provided me with life lessons, beyond just mental and physical fitness. Today, thanks to Tata Steel Kolkata 25K running has captured the hearts of Kolkatans… Aamar Kolkata… Aamar Run. I urge each one of you to take that first step towards health & fitness with Tata Steel Kolkata 25K.”

“I have always believed, women have the power to bring about a change and greatly influence society. The Tata Steel Kolkata 25K gives us just that. A chance to run for and, an opportunity to raise funds for causes or to simply indulge yourself in the vibrant spirit of Kolkata. I’ll be eagerly waiting for you at the starting line,” said Koushani Mukherjee, Ratna, TSK 25K 2023.

Exclusive TSK 25K Race Day & Finisher Tee – India’s leading homegrown Sportswear brand T10 and the Event’s Sportswear Partner will ensure a memorable race day for the 25K and 10K participants.

All registered 25K runners will receive an exclusive Race Day Tee while the fastest 1000 men and women runners in the open 10K category will receive a finisher’s tee-shirt.

Cadbury FUSE, the iconic chocolate brand from Mondelez India, makes a grand entry into distance running as the Snacking Partner for the TSK 25K 2023. Distance running takes a lot of effort and energy and Cadbury Fuse’s ‘bhaari bar’ is a mix of just the right ingredients to keep the runners energized.

A distinct category within the race, the SILVERS RUN highlights the significance of encouraging physical activity in later years, involvement of the seniors in the mainstream, and an equal opportunity to explore new avenues. Emoha, a non-profit organization will invigorate the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K as the Silvers Run Facilitator.

Vivek Singh, Jt. MD, Procam International, expressed, “The Tata Steel Kolkata 25K, the worlds leading 25Km road race, has become a festival of inclusion & fitness. As we kick off registrations for the 8th edition, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to our sponsors, city authorities, and the running community who have consistently supported us, to make Tata Steel Kolkata one of the biggest sporting celebrations in Eastern India.

He further added, “we are delighted that Jhulan Goswami and Koushani Mukherjee as our Ratnas will encourage and motivate the community to embrace a healthier lifestyle – #AamarKolkataAamarRun

Tata Steel Kolkata 25K is grateful for the unstinted support it receives from the Government of West Bengal, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, Indian Army – Eastern Command and Bengal Sub-Area, Ministry of External Affairs Ministry of Home Affairs, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Athletic Federation of India (AFI) West Bengal Athletics Association (WBAA), Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Kolkata Police, World Athletics (WA), Association of International Marathons & Distance Races (AIMS) and Global Sports Communication (GSC).

The Tata Steel Kolkata 25K is proud and grateful for the support of its esteemed partners:

Title Sponsor – Tata Steel

Associate Sponsor – IDFC FIRST Bank

Sportswear Partner – T10 Sports

Driven by – NEXON EV

Hydration Partner – Bisleri

Snacking Partner – Cadbury Fuse

Energy Drink Partner – FAST&UP

Telecast Partner – Sony Sports 1

Hospitality Partner – The Oberoi Grand Kolkata

Print Partner – The Telegraph

Music & Entertainment Partner – 98.3 Mirchi

Medical Partner – Fortis

Philanthropy Partner – United Way Kolkata

SCR Facilitator – EMOHA