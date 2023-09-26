Home Ministry modified rules pertaining to filing of annual returns by NGOs registered under FCRA

The Home Ministry has modified rules pertaining to filing of annual returns by Non-Government Organisations NGOs registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act FCRA asking them to provide details of moveable and immovable assets created by them using foreign funds every year. The Ministry in a gazette notification said, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 48 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, the Central Government hereby makes the rules further to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Rules, 2011.

The Ministry made the change in the foreign contribution regulation rules, by ing two clauses – details of movable assets created out of foreign contribution as on 31st March of financial year and details of immovable assets created out of foreign contribution as on 31st March of financial year in the Form FC-4. The Form FC-4 is filled by NGOs granted FCRA licences for filing their annual returns.

The Home Ministry also decided to extend the validity of FCRA licence of those entities, whose licences were expiring on 30th of this month and renewal was pending till 31st March next year.