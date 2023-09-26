Wardwizard Group Appoints New Leadership to Drive Innovation in the Electric Vehicle Industry

Vadodara, September 22, 2023: Wardwizard Group, a renowned name in the industry, proudly announces the appointment of new leaders for their flagship electric vehicle brand ‘Joy e-bike’, to spearhead the organization’s growth and innovation in the dynamic electric vehicle (EV) industry.



Mr. Tejas A Mehta, a seasoned Chartered Accountant with over two decades of dynamic financial leadership, has taken on the pivotal position of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Wardwizard Group. Previously, he made significant contributions at BSE Limited and Trackpoint GPS Pvt. Ltd. Mr. Mehta brings a wealth of experience, vital in refining financial strategies, strengthening internal controls, and shaping corporate planning. His extensive capabilities across diverse financial operations will play a critical role in guiding Wardwizard Group toward heightened growth and financial excellence.



Creating a difference in production, Mr. Sanjay Sablok, the newly appointed President, Operations at Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd, boasts an impressive three-decade-long career in operational excellence. An alumnus of Warwick University, UK, he held pivotal roles at Hero Motocorp, Tata Motors, and NEI Limited. He has extensive experience in production and operations management, with notable achievements including successfully establishing three greenfield plants for Tata Nano, relocating a plant from Singur to Sanand, and implementing World Class Quality (WCQ) practices across plants of Tata Motors’ while also serving as an Assessor for Tata Business Excellence Model (TBEM).



Speaking about the appointments, Mr. Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd, said, “We are delighted to welcome these exceptional leaders to the WardWizard family. Their diverse experience and expertise, combined with our company’s values and vision, will help make a formidable team. Together, we will be accelerating our growth strategy, creating cutting-edge solutions, and solidifying our position as a driving force in the electric vehicle industry. We firmly believe in the power of leadership and innovation, and with this dynamic team, we are energized to achieve our ambitious goals, making sustainable mobility a reality. Collectively, we’re steering WardWizard towards new heights, driving excellence and pioneering the electric vehicle industry, setting a benchmark for clean and efficient transportation solutions.”

Mr. Tejas A Mehta, Chief Financial Officer, Wardwizard Group, said, ” I am deeply honoured to join Wardwizard Group, a pioneering organization in the industry. This role brings with it a wealth of opportunities and responsibilities for me to push EV expansion in the



country. Wardwizard holds significant potential to facilitate the nation in realising its shift to green transportation. I am thrilled to embark on this new adventure and contribute to the broader vision of a sustainable future.

Mr. Sanjay Sablok, President, Operations at Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, said, “It is an immense honor to join the ranks of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd., a pioneering force in the industry. This role not only signifies a wealth of opportunities but also a profound responsibility to propel the nation towards a sustainable future through the expansion of electric vehicles. Wardwizard, with its vast potential, stands as a catalyst for India’s transition to eco-friendly transportation. I am exhilarated to embark on this transformative journey, dedicated to realizing our collective vision of a cleaner, greener tomorrow.”

Under Mr. Mehta’s capable leadership and financial expertise, Wardwizard Group is poised to strengthen its financial operations, guide strategic decision-making, and further its commitment to promoting a cleaner and more sustainable future for India’s mobility sector. Additionally, with the introduction of Mr. Sanjay Sablok, who brings a wealth of experience and proficiency to the team, will play a pivotal role in enhancing the company’s operational efficiency and leading growth initiatives.