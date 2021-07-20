AAI commissioned a new Instrument Landing System (ILS) at Veer Surendra Sai Airport Jharsugudaa

Jharsuguda: Airports Authority of India commissioned a new Instrument Landing System (ILS) at Veer Surendra Sai Airport Jharsugudaa that will help in precise landing of aircraft at the airport. It’ll also positively impact flight regularity during bad weather & low visibility conditions.

The new ILS became operational on 15th July’21. The installation, testing, commissioning and flight inspection of the facility were carried out keeping all #Covid19 related #safety precautions in mind. The overall cost of the project was approximately ₹15Cr.