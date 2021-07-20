Over 11.29 crore loans worth Rs. 6.41 lakh crore disbursed under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) across country during FYs 2019-21

New Delhi: Under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) over 11.29 crore loans amounting to Rs. 6.41 lakh crore have been disbursed across the country during FY 2019-20 and FY 2020-21 as informed by Member Lending Institutions (MLIs). This was stated by Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today.
The Minister also stated that over 30 crore loans amounting to Rs.15.97 lakh crore have been sanctioned under PMMY since inception of the Scheme in April, 2015.
Under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) institutional credit up to Rs. 10 lakh is provided for entrepreneurial activities to micro/small business units by Member Lending Institutions (MLIs) viz. Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs), Regional Rural Banks (RRBs), Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and Micro Finance Institutions (MFIs), the Minister stated.
Responding to a question about Scheme helping in reduction of unemployment , the Minister stated that as apprised by the Ministry of Labour and Employment (MoLE), a sample survey was conducted at the national level to estimate employment generation under PMMY. As per the survey results, PMMY helped in generation of 1.12 crore net additional employment during a period of approximately 3 years (i.e. from 2015 to 2018). At an overall level, Shishu category of loan has about 66% of share among additional employment generated by establishments owned by MUDRA beneficiaries followed by Kishore (19%) and Tarun (15%) categories respectively.
However, the Minister stated, data pertaining to unemployed persons who have been extended loans under PMMY is not maintained by the Government of India as a separate category.
State-wise details of the loans provided during this period is provided in the table given below.
|State-wise data of No. of accounts and Disbursement Amount under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana ( for FY 2019-20 and FY 2020-
21)
|Amt in Rs. crore
|
FY 2019-20
|
FY 2020-21
|
Total
|Sr No
|State Name
|No Of A/Cs
|Disbursement
Amt
|No Of A/Cs
|Disbursement
Amt
|No Of A/Cs
|Disbursement Amt
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1733
|73.12
|5,468
|119.32
|7,201
|192
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|844501
|10090.71
|11,52,152
|11,564.66
|19,96,653
|21,655
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|23288
|150.56
|6,159
|172.12
|29,447
|323
|4
|Assam
|1668347
|7571.6
|11,89,829
|7,399.66
|28,58,176
|14,971
|5
|Bihar
|6712494
|26340.31
|53,06,694
|24,019.78
|1,20,19,188
|50,360
|6
|Chandigarh
|24313
|390.16
|20,295
|432.22
|44,608
|822
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1261018
|6691.69
|10,27,266
|6,423.07
|22,88,284
|13,115
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli
|2899
|42.78
|3,787
|51.09
|6,686
|94
|9
|Daman and Diu
|766
|22.37
|1,140
|19.11
|1,906
|41
|10
|Delhi
|568596
|5069.32
|3,30,497
|4,003.83
|8,99,093
|9,073
|11
|Goa
|39040
|480.46
|37,520
|501.47
|76,560
|982
|12
|Gujarat
|2096393
|13529.73
|14,30,956
|11,313.24
|35,27,349
|24,843
|13
|Haryana
|1155917
|7623.25
|10,05,453
|7,303.11
|21,61,370
|14,926
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|107865
|2226.32
|1,30,494
|2,163.83
|2,38,359
|4,390
|15
|Jharkhand
|1720485
|7767.09
|16,68,281
|8,177.78
|33,88,766
|15,945
|16
|Karnataka
|5733127
|29702.91
|46,45,196
|29,785.29
|1,03,78,323
|59,488
|17
|Kerala
|2176889
|12921.14
|15,86,258
|11,238.55
|37,63,147
|24,160
|18
|Lakshadweep
|796
|6.15
|1,799
|22.94
|2,595
|29
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|3557948
|18578.04
|32,49,158
|17,822.84
|68,07,106
|36,401
|20
|Maharashtra
|4769888
|27394.57
|37,54,163
|24,624.06
|85,24,051
|52,019
|21
|Manipur
|90175
|393.43
|69,906
|406.68
|1,60,081
|800
|22
|Meghalaya
|44416
|266.45
|40,478
|402.43
|84,894
|669
|23
|Mizoram
|20435
|236.09
|12,716
|211.15
|33,151
|447
|24
|Nagaland
|15082
|169.84
|19,787
|244.48
|34,869
|414
|25
|Odisha
|3715335
|15154.36
|36,34,998
|14,919.04
|73,50,333
|30,073
|
26
|
Pondicherry
|
139444
|
756.63
|
1,08,775
|
606.91
|
2,48,219
|
1,364
|27
|Punjab
|1281307
|8605.75
|10,94,143
|7,065.11
|23,75,450
|15,671
|28
|Rajasthan
|2994534
|19366.09
|24,81,296
|18,223.39
|54,75,830
|37,589
|29
|Sikkim
|19862
|171.67
|15,356
|193.09
|35,218
|365
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|7117666
|34615.11
|49,47,732
|28,534.56
|1,20,65,398
|63,150
|31
|Telangana
|1435626
|8986.82
|6,36,219
|6,765.03
|20,71,845
|15,752
|32
|Tripura
|397094
|1555.3
|3,26,855
|2,040.35
|7,23,949
|3,596
|
33
|Union Territory of Jammu and
Kashmir
|
155153
|
3470.5
|
2,94,501
|
5,401.94
|
4,49,654
|
8,872
|34
|Union Territory of Ladakh
|5602
|174.66
|8,477
|223.75
|14,079
|398
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|5861422
|29801.37
|47,38,452
|27,875.13
|1,05,99,874
|57,677
|36
|Uttarakhand
|301996
|2830.41
|3,01,870
|2,953.57
|6,03,866
|5,784
|37
|West Bengal
|6176529
|26457.88
|54,50,920
|28,529.86
|1,16,27,449
|54,988
|
All India
|
62237981
|
329684.64
|
5,07,35,046
|
3,11,754.44
|
11,29,73,027
|
6,41,439.08
|Source: Data uploaded on Mudra Portal by Member Lending Institutions (MLIs)