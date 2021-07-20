Over 11.29 crore loans worth Rs. 6.41 lakh crore disbursed under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) across country during FYs 2019-21

New Delhi: Under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) over 11.29 crore loans amounting to Rs. 6.41 lakh crore have been disbursed across the country during FY 2019-20 and FY 2020-21 as informed by Member Lending Institutions (MLIs). This was stated by Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today.

The Minister also stated that over 30 crore loans amounting to Rs.15.97 lakh crore have been sanctioned under PMMY since inception of the Scheme in April, 2015.

Under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) institutional credit up to Rs. 10 lakh is provided for entrepreneurial activities to micro/small business units by Member Lending Institutions (MLIs) viz. Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs), Regional Rural Banks (RRBs), Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and Micro Finance Institutions (MFIs), the Minister stated.

Responding to a question about Scheme helping in reduction of unemployment , the Minister stated that as apprised by the Ministry of Labour and Employment (MoLE), a sample survey was conducted at the national level to estimate employment generation under PMMY. As per the survey results, PMMY helped in generation of 1.12 crore net additional employment during a period of approximately 3 years (i.e. from 2015 to 2018). At an overall level, Shishu category of loan has about 66% of share among additional employment generated by establishments owned by MUDRA beneficiaries followed by Kishore (19%) and Tarun (15%) categories respectively.

However, the Minister stated, data pertaining to unemployed persons who have been extended loans under PMMY is not maintained by the Government of India as a separate category.

State-wise details of the loans provided during this period is provided in the table given below.

State-wise data of No. of accounts and Disbursement Amount under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana ( for FY 2019-20 and FY 2020- 21) Amt in Rs. crore FY 2019-20 FY 2020-21 Total Sr No State Name No Of A/Cs Disbursement Amt No Of A/Cs Disbursement Amt No Of A/Cs Disbursement Amt 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1733 73.12 5,468 119.32 7,201 192 2 Andhra Pradesh 844501 10090.71 11,52,152 11,564.66 19,96,653 21,655 3 Arunachal Pradesh 23288 150.56 6,159 172.12 29,447 323 4 Assam 1668347 7571.6 11,89,829 7,399.66 28,58,176 14,971 5 Bihar 6712494 26340.31 53,06,694 24,019.78 1,20,19,188 50,360 6 Chandigarh 24313 390.16 20,295 432.22 44,608 822 7 Chhattisgarh 1261018 6691.69 10,27,266 6,423.07 22,88,284 13,115 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 2899 42.78 3,787 51.09 6,686 94 9 Daman and Diu 766 22.37 1,140 19.11 1,906 41 10 Delhi 568596 5069.32 3,30,497 4,003.83 8,99,093 9,073 11 Goa 39040 480.46 37,520 501.47 76,560 982 12 Gujarat 2096393 13529.73 14,30,956 11,313.24 35,27,349 24,843 13 Haryana 1155917 7623.25 10,05,453 7,303.11 21,61,370 14,926 14 Himachal Pradesh 107865 2226.32 1,30,494 2,163.83 2,38,359 4,390 15 Jharkhand 1720485 7767.09 16,68,281 8,177.78 33,88,766 15,945 16 Karnataka 5733127 29702.91 46,45,196 29,785.29 1,03,78,323 59,488 17 Kerala 2176889 12921.14 15,86,258 11,238.55 37,63,147 24,160 18 Lakshadweep 796 6.15 1,799 22.94 2,595 29 19 Madhya Pradesh 3557948 18578.04 32,49,158 17,822.84 68,07,106 36,401 20 Maharashtra 4769888 27394.57 37,54,163 24,624.06 85,24,051 52,019 21 Manipur 90175 393.43 69,906 406.68 1,60,081 800 22 Meghalaya 44416 266.45 40,478 402.43 84,894 669 23 Mizoram 20435 236.09 12,716 211.15 33,151 447 24 Nagaland 15082 169.84 19,787 244.48 34,869 414 25 Odisha 3715335 15154.36 36,34,998 14,919.04 73,50,333 30,073 26 Pondicherry 139444 756.63 1,08,775 606.91 2,48,219 1,364 27 Punjab 1281307 8605.75 10,94,143 7,065.11 23,75,450 15,671 28 Rajasthan 2994534 19366.09 24,81,296 18,223.39 54,75,830 37,589 29 Sikkim 19862 171.67 15,356 193.09 35,218 365 30 Tamil Nadu 7117666 34615.11 49,47,732 28,534.56 1,20,65,398 63,150 31 Telangana 1435626 8986.82 6,36,219 6,765.03 20,71,845 15,752 32 Tripura 397094 1555.3 3,26,855 2,040.35 7,23,949 3,596 33 Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir 155153 3470.5 2,94,501 5,401.94 4,49,654 8,872 34 Union Territory of Ladakh 5602 174.66 8,477 223.75 14,079 398 35 Uttar Pradesh 5861422 29801.37 47,38,452 27,875.13 1,05,99,874 57,677 36 Uttarakhand 301996 2830.41 3,01,870 2,953.57 6,03,866 5,784 37 West Bengal 6176529 26457.88 54,50,920 28,529.86 1,16,27,449 54,988 All India 62237981 329684.64 5,07,35,046 3,11,754.44 11,29,73,027 6,41,439.08 Source: Data uploaded on Mudra Portal by Member Lending Institutions (MLIs)