Bhubaneswar : With the reaching of chariots infront of Srimandir marking the end of auspicious Bahuda Yatra, Chief Minister Naveen Pattanik thanked everyone including servitors of Srimandir, Puri district administration, Sri Jagannath Temple administration, health department and police personnel for smooth conduct of Bahuda Yatra.

Besides, for next three days the chariots of the holy trinties will remain parked infront of the Srimadir for Suna Besha , Adharpana and Niladri Bijay rituals of lord.