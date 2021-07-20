National Highways Construction has seen sharp rise during the Covid restriction period: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari has said that National Highways Construction has seen sharp rise during the Covid restriction period. In a tweet he said in 2020-21 Highway construction has paced to 36.5 KM/day the highest ever construction speed of National Highways.

The Minister said India has also created world record by constructing 2.5 km 4 lane concrete road in just 24 hours and 26 km single lane Bitumen road in just 21 hours.

He said special efforts have been made to sustain this speed of construction. which includes support to contractors, relaxation in contract provisions, direct payment to subcontractors and food and medical facilities to on-site workers.

To ensure quality control in these projects, Shri Gadkari said construction is being carried out as per highest IRC standards and MoRTH Specifications. He said A quality control zone has been setup to update policy guidelines as well as examine and issue directions for system improvement on Quality.