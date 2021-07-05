A two member central team comprising of health experts reach Odisha today, to review Covid situation

Bhubaneswar : In view to review the Covid management situation in Odisha, a two-member central team led by Dr A Dan, Public Health Specialist AIIH & PH reached Bhubaneswar and they will have a discussion on prevailing COVID situation with Director of Health Services Niranjan Mishra, here on Monday.

Besides, the team will be visiting the districts reporting high number of Covid cases tomorrow and will also take note of the Covid management activities, testing and quarantine facilities etc present in the particular area.

Notably, the Centre had recently informed that multi-disciplinary teams will be deputed to Odisha, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Chhattisgarh and Manipur in view of increased number of cases being reported in the states.